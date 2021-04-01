Lando Norris feels Max Verstappen should not have been penalized

In a controversial take regarding the events at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Lando Norris feels that Max Verstappen should not have been penalized for his overtake on Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman caught the reigning champion in the dying stages of the race on fresher tires. Verstappen overtook Hamilton at Turn 4 on lap 53, but completed the move with all four wheels off the track. He was immediately asked to give the position back by the stewards, who later confirmed that failure to comply would have resulted in a five-second penalty.

We had a strong race and there is more to come. 1 down, 22 to go. Bring it on 💪 #KeepPushing 🇧🇭 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/wlKqfXfqjY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 28, 2021

However, Lando Norris feels that Verstappen completed the overtake before the Dutchman went off track.

While streaming on Twitch, Lando Norris said:

"I don’t think Max should have had a penalty if it was going to be enforced because he did the overtake before going off track."

Looking at the incident from an alternate angle, Lando Norris said:

"Look, he’s miles ahead of him. But Max then just has big oversteer. If Max just lifts and doesn’t commit to full throttle, he could have stayed on the track. He has the oversteer when he is already ahead and then goes off the track. In my opinion, he doesn’t complete the overtake by going off the track."

We'll talk about it at the next drivers' briefing: Lando Norris

Will be live on Twitch for the first #GilletteGamingAlliance stream later. Should be on at about 7:30 🤘 @GilletteUK https://t.co/nbD9rrfECH — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 31, 2021

Lando Norris agreed that the incident was tricky, but maintained his view that Verstappen should not have been asked to return the position to Hamilton.

The young McLaren driver claims that the incident will be brought up at the drivers' briefing for the next race in Imola:

“It’s a tricky one. We will probably talk about it at the next drivers’ briefing in a couple of weeks.”

Lando Norris might just have added fuel to the fire. Fans and experts alike have questioned the stewards' decision. Watch this space for more because this is certainly not the end of this story.