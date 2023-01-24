Lando Norris feels McLaren "need to do a better job" in 2023 F1 season

Lando Norris has his eyes set on the upcoming season of Formula 1 after McLaren went through a devastating phase in 2022.

Norris was inspired by the progress that Ferrari made stepping up from their downfall in 2020 and 2021 and then being a contender for the world championship. The Briton believes that the team did not do it 'by luck,' but by extracting the most out of the new regulations into their F1-75 car.

Talking to Motorsport.com, he stated that he has faith in the team to develop and that the team realizes how hard they need to work. He said:

"I think we need to make progress. I have good faith that we can. We have a huge amount of what we need in the right areas and the right people and so on. It’s just that final hurdle, the final thing to get us up to the same level to then have no excuse against Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari."

"The team know that they need to do a better job."

Although McLaren have not won much in the past couple of seasons, they are strong enough to stand out from the midfield teams and finish 4th in the standings at least.

However, the start of the 2022 season with the new regulations was not too good for them. They were extremely uncompetitive, and although Lando Norris was able to bring in a handful of points for the team, Daniel Ricciardo faced troubles and they ultimately lost to their rivals, Alpine, and finished 5th in the standings.

Lando Norris still waiting for his first Formula 1 race win

Lando Norris stepped into Formula 1 with McLaren in 2019 and has signed a long-term contract with the team. However, the Woking-based team are still focused on the future and have not been in a winning state long before since Lando Norris joined the team.

The closest the Briton has come to a victory was a P2 finish at the 2021 F1 Italian GP, while his teammate sprayed champagne from the top step on the podium in the same race.

While McLaren are still trying to get their way back to winning ways, Norris expects to win a race now since it will be his fifth Formula 1 season in 2023.

While Lando Norris, too, believes that the team is in dire need of some changes, it is quite obvious that his expectations about winning a race and perhaps a world championship won't change.

