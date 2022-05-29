Lando Norris feels McLaren is 'not slow enough' to race in the midfield but 'not quite quick enough' to race against Red Bull or Ferrari after 2022 F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Lando Norris maximized the McLaren's potential during Monaco GP qualifying and secured a P5. The Briton has had good pace all weekend and even when it came to qualifying, he did not disappoint.

After the session, however, while talking to the media, the McLaren driver lamented the fact that the car had a tendency to be just quicker than the midfield and then, just a bit slower than Ferrari and Red Bull, which leaves him in no-man's land.

He said:

“I am delighted for sure! It’s tough because we have always been in the quick between not slow enough to race with the midfield guys, but not fast enough to race with Red Bull or Ferrari which is a shame. I tried! I think it wasn’t a perfect lap but one which was good.”

He added:

“The car has been feeling really good all weekend, I’ve been comfortable in it and I have been confident to do the laps when we needed to and so on, so I’m happy, just a shame we miss out on that little bit extra to be competitive enough for the top two teams but I’m very happy with P5 today.”

The 22-year-old driver is currently in seventh place in the Driver Standings, with 39 points to his name.

Lando Norris: I think we'll take P5

When asked whether scoring a podium might be a possibility, especially, since he bagged one from P5 last year as well, Norris said that it was contingent on someone in the front facing an issue. He said:

“Well, only if someone’s crashed! I don’t want to be optimistic that people have problems but you never know, I think the main thing this weekend is that we score some good points. It’s always hard to know what the expectations could be coming into Monaco, we know that the slow speed corners are our weakness but for some reason when we come to Monaco, it always changes a bit, just because you have to change the whole philosophy of how to set up the car and things and it goes in the opposite direction of what we expect, so, I think we will take P5. It’s a long race tomorrow and things can happen to us and much as it can happen to other people so we’ll see.”

Lando Norris' teammate Daniel Ricciardo had another difficult Saturday as he was eliminated in Q2 and will be starting the race in P14.

