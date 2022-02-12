"Can't say we have no hope" – Lando Norris on talks between F1, drivers and FIA

Lando Norris has shared his thoughts on the ongoing discussions between F1, all the drivers and the FIA. The young Briton feels confident that talks are progressing in the right direction.

In light of all the controversy surrounding the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, all F1 drivers are reportedly seeking more transparency in 2022.

Here's what Norris had to say to the press during the launch of McLaren's new car, the MCL36:

“There’s always been some conversation ongoing, there will continue to be. I think that’s something we all want as drivers. There’s always be these conversations between F1, the FIA and us to understand what’s going on, understand what they’ve changing, and what they’re doing to make things better.”

Norris went on to add, saying:

“You’ve got to have some confidence, we can’t say we have no hope in anyone, so I think we have confidence that things are going in the right direction. They’re realising areas they can improve or address mistakes so, from our side, I have confidence and I think all of us, as drivers, do.”

Lando Norris wins 2021 British Competition Driver of the Year award

Lando Norris ended 2021 as the recipient of Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year Award. It was his third consecutive award.

The 22-year old beat out Mercedes driver George Russell, Formula E race winner Jake Dennis, and World Endurance champion and Le Mans winner Mike Conway to claim the laurel.

The Briton had sent in a pre-recorded message of acceptance where he said:

“In a way, this is more important than winning the Formula 1 world championship as this is voted for by the fans. Hopefully, this season is even better at McLaren.”

2021 was the best year yet in Norris' budding F1 career. The 22-year-old ended the season in P6 in the drivers' standings, two places ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris scored four podiums and his maiden pole position during the campaign. His consistency with regards to points finishes — in 20 races out of 22 — played a vital role in helping him amass 160 points.

He will be hoping to do even better in 2022 after signing a long-term deal with McLaren.

