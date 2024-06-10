"Lando Norris should focus on not bottling with the fastest car": Fans slam McLaren driver for his 'Seb Vettel' comment

Lando Norris' dig at Sebastian Vettel during the recently concluded Canadian Grand Prix has not gone down well with the fans. The McLaren driver mentioned the former Red Bull driver's name while watching Sergio Perez's replay, and that has led to plenty of heavy criticism.

Lando Norris, along with Max Verstappen and George Russell, were present in the cooldown room after finishing on the podium in Montreal. There, they watched the highlights of the rain-soaked race.

Admittedly, the wet race on Sunday saw drivers go off the track, and suffer DNFs, and Perez was no different. As the Briton saw the Red Bull driver spin off and hit the barrier, he uttered, "Seb Vettel."

Fans did not like the comparison. They shared their thoughts on Matt Gallagher's post. "Lando shouting 'SEB VETTEL' as they watched the replay of Perez spinning into the wall,' Gallagher wrote on X.

In response, a fan advised Norris to focus on his own job:

"Lando should focus on not bottling with the fastest car."

Another fan shared his thoughts on the driver's casual approach:

"Unserious kid. will never be a champion."

Another fan commented on Norris' inconsistency:

"Lando should focus on not bottling race wins, it's the 3rd this year."

"He has the fastest car and bottles every week so shouldn’t talk about a 4 time world champ into he wins something," a fan asserted, slamming Norris for his performances this year.

"Seb has 4 wdc and 53 wins wht [what] abt [about] u lando," mulled another fan as he compared Vettel's statistics to that of Norris.

"Seb Vettel had multiple championships at 24 and Lando Norris at 24 has a singular safety car win in the fastest car," wrote another.

What made Lando Norris mention Sebastian Vettel?

Red Bull's Sergio Perez spinning off in Montreal had F1 fanatics remember Sebastian Vettel's 2011 mistake against Jenson Button at the same turn, at the same venue, under the same wet conditions.

Going by the circumstances, one could say that Lando Norris recalled the same incident as well. It was the race where Vettel, the then-Red Bull driver, lost control of his car and spun off. Consequently, he squandered his race lead and gifted Button a race win.

However, one could argue that the situation was different, as Vettel was leading the race before he spun off. Perez, on the other hand, after qualifying in P16 on Saturday, was fighting to reach point positions and went home with a DNF.