"We just want to win" - Lando Norris only focussed on the actual gap to the front of the grid

Lando Norris is optimistic about McLaren’s progress in the upcoming races with their upgrades. Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the Miami GP, the Briton looked forward to more upgrades to reduce their pace deficit to the front.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the field bunching up made it difficult for their team to progress up the grid, Norris replied:

“No. Because it doesn’t matter where we are, we just want to win. So we understand we are one-and-a-half seconds off in terms of pace to the top. It doesn’t matter whether we are fourth and one-and-a-half seconds off or 20th and one-and-a-half seconds off. I guess maybe it makes a small difference, but we try and beat everyone we can and we do the most we can.”

Asked by Sportskeeda if it was disappointing to have another year without a competitive car, he said:

“No. I just drive my car. I enjoy my weekend and I wait until there is another upgrade.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the race in Baku, the British driver expressed his yearning for the team to be winning again. Although he sounded frustrated driving in the midfield, he wasn’t disappointed with another year without a competitive car.

Lando Norris is optimistic about the progress made by McLaren

Lando Norris is hopeful about the upgrades that McLaren has made. He also likes the vibe at the team, which has recently restructured its organisation.

The Woking-based outfit had restructured their R&D and technical departments. Relieved to see the upgrades on his car working, the Briton was satisfied with the progress made by the team.

“A little bit. Definitely the guys and everyone back at the factory seem happier and more optimistic. I know we’ve already said that in the past at times, and it has been a bit of a repetitive game. I have even more faith in terms of the ability with the new structure, some of the new people we have and things like that, that everyone’s a bit more free and willing to try new things, make bigger steps and so on. We have things coming which are looking good and definitely bigger steps than we had this weekend."

Asked if being quicker than Alpine in Azerbaijan was a boost to their confidence, Lando Norris replied:

“Yeah, but when we have an amazing weekend, it’s only a P9. So it’s hard to gain big points at the minute, unless you have incidents like you had in Australia, where you have a P6 and things like that. So difficult to make the most of it. P9 is making the most of it, so I’ll take it for now.”

The last two GPs saw a slow start for McLaren as they struggled with balance issues in the car. The Australian and Azerbaijan race results are encouraging, but Lando Norris expressed his desire to finish further up the grid.

