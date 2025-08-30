Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro likes Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet's post

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend Margarida Corciero liked a post of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, on social media. The British driver was initially linked with the 22-year-old Portuguese model in 2023 after the pair were spotted out and about in Monaco.Although the duo has not commented on their relationship to the public, they have been spotted in the paddock in the 2025 season quite frequently. Corciero was beaming with joy when Norris won the Monaco GP earlier in the year and accompanied him to Barcelona as well, where he finished P2.However, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship when they walked into the F1 paddock together in the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break and shared a cute moment in parc ferme after Lando Norris's race win.On her recent social media post on Instagram, Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared a series of pictures donning a classy all-white outfit and wrote:&quot;Summer lasted like 2 seconds 🌻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Red Bull driver was one of the people to like the post, which has garnered over 95k likes, including one from Corciero.Snapshot of Lando Norris's girlfriend liking Kelly Piquet's post...Credits-InstagramIt is unclear whether Corciero and Piquet have met each other, as both Norris and Verstappen live in Monaco and get along well with each other, contrary to reports of their battles on the track.Lando Norris comments on Drive to Survive's depiction of his rivalry with Max VerstappenMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was not a &quot;fan&quot; of the &quot;fake stuff&quot; showcased in season six of 'Drive to Survive' about his on-track rivalry with Max Verstappen during their title fight in the 2024 season.Speaking with The Independent, the nine-time F1 race winner was not pleased with the depiction and said:&quot;They need to show the truth about people more. I’m not a fan of fake stuff. I want facts. I don’t want made-up scripts and fabricated nonsense, which there is. The portrayal of Max and how we were against each other so much, they don’t need to create that drama; just show the facts.&quot;To portray someone in an incorrect way, people are going to have their opinions of that incorrect person. It is almost lying in some ways, and I just don’t think that’s correct. They just jumble up the whole thing, and they don’t care when they put it in. Maybe it needs to be more of a documentary of the season, more than a show like they’re trying to do. It has drifted too far away.&quot;Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have maintained their off-track equation despite some tense moments over the last 18 months on the track, which saw them fighting for race wins and podiums.