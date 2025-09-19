Lando Norris girlfriend Margarida Corceiro shares a clip in white bikini soaking the sun in Bali

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, is a Portuguese model and is a fashion icon whenever she strolls down the F1 paddock. While her partner is currently involved in the 17th round of the 2025 F1 season in Azerbaijan, the 22-year-old is involved in her own venture in Bali, Indonesia, as she shared a clip of herself enjoying the glaring sun at a beach in Bali.

Corceiro and Norris were rumored to be in a relationship in 2023 and 2024. However, these rumors fell cold as speculations about a possible breakup loomed over the F1 sphere.

But, during the 2025 campaign, the two made their relationship official as they attended various Grand Prix weekends together and shared an adorable moment after the Hungarian GP, as the two kissed after the Briton emerged victorious. Since then, she was again spotted at the Italian GP, where her boyfriend finished P2.

With the Azerbaijan GP rolling up, Norris headed to the western Asian nation for the race weekend, while Corceiro was in Bali, Indonesia. Subsequently, the Portuguese model shared a clip from her recent visit there in a white bikini, soaking up the sun at a beach:

Margarida Corceiro sharing a clip from her Bali, Indonesia visit on Instagram | Source: Instagram/@magui_corceiro

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro have become one of the famous paddock couples since making their relationship public.

Lando Norris opens up about her relationship with Margarida Corceiro

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary in the parc fermé - Source: Getty

While Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro's relationship may have had a varied timeline, the young couple is enjoying their life together in the fast lane. Talking about how he had known the 22-year-old for a few years but only recently started dating, as he told Vogue:

"We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently."

Explaining what makes the Portuguese model special, the McLaren driver further added:

"Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill."

On the other hand, Norris also explored the aspect of how both of them having massive social media followings have helped each other in countering criticism on such platforms, as he said:

"I don’t think anyone can look at a bad comment from someone and move on like nothing’s ever happened. You don’t want to see bad things written about anyone. But she’s quite wise to all of it... It affects me. A lot less than it did. I pay a lot less attention to it now."

Norris and Corceiro are expected to make an appearance in the F1 paddock together soon, as the young couple have often arrived together at various race weekends earlier in the year. Ultimately, their next appearance in the paddock is just a matter of time.

