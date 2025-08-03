Watch: Lando Norris kisses girlfriend Margarida Corceiro after winning the F1 Hungarian GP

Lando Norris won the 2025 Hungarian GP and celebrated the occasion with a victory kiss with his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro. The pair made their relationship official, arriving at the Hungaroring circuit together earlier in the weekend, and the Portuguese model remained in the McLaren garage through the length of the race, cheering her partner on for the victory.Last year, Norris had to give up the race lead in the final stages of the Hungarian GP to Oscar Piastri, after a chaotic radio saga. Subsequently, the Briton arrived at the Hungaroring circuit with the hopes of claiming his maiden victory at the track, but was outqualified by both Charles Leclerc and Piastri on Saturday.Moreover, at the start of the 70-lap race, he didn't make his day any easier by plummeting down the grid at the start behind George Russell and Fernando Alonso. Norris aimed to correct his mistake with an audacious one-stop strategy, which caught out Piastri.The 25-year-old coaxed his tires to the end of the race after fending off a charge by Piastri. Norris emerged as the race winner at the end of the 70 laps and was on top of the moon as he celebrated with his team members.After being done with his post-race interview, Norris went over to his girlfriend, and the pair had an adorable moment as they kissed.Norris made his solitary stop on lap 30 and made a 40-lap stint on the hard tires to take home the victory.Lando Norris had fun with Oscar Piastri in the battle for victory at the Hungarian GPOscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the podium celebrations for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyOscar Piastri was busy fighting Charles Leclerc in the early phase of the race, which relieved Lando Norris to opt for a bold strategy. While the Aussie pitted on lap 45, and had a 15-lap delta on his teammate's tires, aiming to leapfrog Norris by the end.However, the 24-year-old was unable to dethrone Norris. This allowed the Briton to claim his fifth victory of the season, and he shared his thoughts on his intense battle with Piastri, as he said in his post-race interview:&quot;I'm dead, I'm dead! It was tough, we weren't planning on the one-stop at the beginning but after the first lap it was our only chance to get back into things.&quot;&quot;It's always a bit of a gamble, it requires good laps and no mistakes. We are fighting hard, both of us. It is tough but fun racing with Oscar [Piastri].&quot;Lando Norris reduced his deficit to Oscar Piastri down to nine points in the championship standings with his victory in Hungary.