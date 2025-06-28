Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro soaks up the sun in a red and white swimsuit

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corciero, was seen soaking up the sun as she promoted a swimsuit brand on her social media. The British driver is arguably one of the most loved on the F1 grid due to his relatable persona on and off the track that he has cultivated over the last couple of years.

Corciero, who is a 22-year-old Portuguese model and actress, has over two million followers on Instagram and promotes some of the most recognizable brands. She took to her Instagram Story to post a picture of herself alongside a fellow model soaking in the sun wearing a red and white swimsuit by 'Missus Swimsuit'.

The six-time F1 race winner has a loyal fan base that has supported him through the ups and downs that he has experienced in the sport, especially in the last 18 months, contending for race wins regularly.

Although Norris expressed his gratitude to fans by signing autographs and taking pictures during race weekends, he has limited his social media presence in the last couple of years to shield himself from the negativity.

However, F1 fans on social media have spotted him hanging out with his rumored girlfriend, Margarida Corciero, over the years. The pair have been spotted in the paddock as well and even shared a heartwarming moment in Monaco after Lando Norris' win.

Despite her recent sightings in the F1 paddock in Monaco and Montreal, the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship. The 22-year-old was also not present with Norris at the red carpet of the F1 movie during its world premiere in Times Square last week.

Lando Norris comments on the impact of the F1 movie

McLaren driver Lando Norris believed that the F1 movie was about the sport's racing, while claiming the lack of films on the subject.

In his interview with NBC News, the 25-year-old reflected on the subject and Brad Pitt and Damson Idris' skills behind the wheel in the film:

"To kind of be part of something of this scale, it's a movie about Formula 1 racing. There's never really been many movies about it. They were very good at understanding that we were there to actually work and kind of integrating themselves into it but not bothering us in a way. They're both very nice guys.

Lando Norris added:

"Yeah, it's pretty impressive when you get into any car racing series, it's quite scary for them to come in and learn how to adapt to a car. But also start to drive it at a pretty good level, it's cool to see, and I think they both got into racing a lot more themselves because they understood what it takes, how hard it is."

The F1 movie is running in the theaters and is arguably one of the biggest movies of the summer.

