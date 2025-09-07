Lando Norris’ girlfriend turns heads in the Monza paddock wearing a gorgeous blue polka dot dress

Ahead of the 2025 Italian GP, Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, was spotted strolling through the paddock. The fashion icon was donning a blue polka dot dress when she was captured by renowned F1 photographer Kym Illman.Norris and Corceiro have attended multiple F1 Grand Prix weekends in the 2025 season together. Moreover, the couple were spotted kissing after Norris had won the Hungarian GP earlier in the year.While the Brit was far from claiming another victory at the Italian GP as Max Verstappen emerged victorious, the Portuguese model was still by her side in Monza. Moreover, Corceiro was wearing a blue polka dot dress on raceday, before the 53-lap event began later in the day. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Lando Norris finished the Italian GP in second place after leading the race for a brief period in the initial laps of the event.Lando Norris reflects on his Italian GP effortLando Norris (L), Max Verstappen, Pierre Wache, and Oscar Piastri (R) standing on top of the podium for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: GettyMax Verstappen retook the lead on lap four and never looked back since. While Lando Norris had a buffer to his teammate Oscar Piastri heading into his pit box, a slow tire change on the left front led him to lose out to his teammate when he got out onto the track.However, in a bid to maintain fairness between the two drivers, McLaren ordered Piastri to allow his teammate to retake second position. Though this decision left even Max Verstappen amused, the Papaya duo finished the race in the positions they had started in.Opening up on how the 53-lap race panned out for him, Norris said in the post-race interview with Davide Valsecchi on the F1TV broadcast:&quot;I tried to keep it even on the braking into Turn 1, I always know it is going to be a good fight with Max and it was. One of those weekends were we are a bit slower but a good fight and I enjoyed it.&quot;He was also questioned about his slow stop, to which the 25-year-old replied:&quot;No idea, but I guess every now and then we make mistakes as a team, and today was one of them. I did everything I could today, I couldn't do a lot more. I tried to fight with Max but he came out on top and deserved it.&quot;Lando Norris' runner-up finish in Monza helped him make a dent in Oscar Piastri's advantage at the top of the table. The two teammates are now separated by 31 points, and with eight race weekends left to go in the 2025 season, it is all to play for between them for the Drivers' championship.