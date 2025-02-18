Lando Norris given unique advice by F1 legend as driver gets ready for Max Verstappen rematch

Martin Brundle has asked Lando Norris to get some razorblades on his elbows as he gets ready for a rematch with Max Verstappen in 2025. The young Brit was surprised to find himself in title contention in 2024. McLaren started the season a long way behind Red Bull, and nobody expected anyone to challenge the Dutch driver.

McLaren's Miami upgrade, however, changed everything. It brought the Woking-based squad level with the Milton Keynes team. From that point, however, Norris became a permanent fixture at the front of the grid. Verstappen, on the other hand, started to struggle as the Dutch driver found himself in a car that was becoming less and less compliant.

Verstappen and Norris' rivalry on the track exposed a glaring weakness in the McLaren driver's wheel-to-wheel racing. While the Dutch driver was quite clearly a more aggressive one in the exchanges, Lando Norris was unable to keep up with that level of intensity.

As a result, the title ultimately went to Max Verstappen, making him a 4-time world champion. Martin Brundle told Lando Norris to get some razorblades on his elbows. Looking ahead to the season, Brundle told Star Sports:

“I think Lando knows how to lead from the front now. I think he probably believes he can win a World Championship. He’ll have to get his elbows out and get some razorblades on those elbows in some wheel-to-wheel combat with Max. That’s clear, as everybody has to because that’s how Max goes racing. He’s tough, and that’s why he’s won the last four World Championships.”

Martin Brundle expects Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's teams to be in contention

Talking about the season, Martin Brundle said that he expected a close 2025 season, where the top four teams would be very close to each other. It would be the final year of these prescriptive regulations and the field has already closed up massively.

Expecting the drivers from the top four teams to battle for the title, Brundle said:

“I think I have no doubt, but this is going to be a super tight year. It’s going to be, I think, incredibly competitive. The regulations are very mature. There’s nowhere to go much with the cars. They’ll all tweak them here and there, but with this massive change coming for 2026, so quite soon, the teams will want to put their budget, their resource, their people, their manpower, into the 2026 car, so I think they’re going to start pretty level. We’ve got five or six new rookies on the grid. I think the top four teams will be uber competitive, and may the best driver win.”

The 2024 F1 season saw seven different drivers win multiple races. If the field spread is somewhat similar, it won't come as a surprise if we see a repeat of it.

