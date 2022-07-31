“George takes a bit of my glory away” - Lando Norris glad to be ‘not far off pole’ for 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Lando Norris was pleased with his performance during the qualifying session of the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP despite being outshone by his compatriot George Russell.

The McLaren driver looked set to be the fastest Briton at the Hungaroring after putting in a fastest lap of 1:17.769. However, Russell stole his thunder right at the end of Q3, clocking in at 1:17.377 to claim pole position for the first time in his F1 career.

Norris was content having qualified for P4 on a weekend when McLaren looked resurgent after introducing an upgraded front corner and diffuser to the MCL36.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the 22-year-old shared his thoughts on the session. Lando Norris said:

“It’s a very good day for us. A little bit disappointed – George [Russell] takes a bit of my glory away! But I’m very happy for him, his first pole in Formula 1, so congrats to him. But a strong day, ahead of the guys we want to be ahead of. P4 is very strong for us on a track that’s not easy to overtake on and I hope that’s the case tomorrow. Not far off pole. Considering where we were at the beginning of the season, I’m very happy with that.”

Lando Norris 'definitely has an edge' over Daniel Ricciardo, according to McLaren CEO Zak Brown

Earlier in the season, McLaren CEO Zak Brown had claimed that Daniel Ricciardo is at a disadvantage in his battle against Lando Norris.

The Australian driver joined the Woking-based team in 2021 and since then has been consistently overshadowed by his younger teammate, who holds a 26-9 qualifying record over Ricciardo.

While many attributed his first season struggles to acclimatization and the inability to go home for the want of the COVID-19 pandemic, his results have not picked up in his sophomore campaign with McLaren.

This was most obvious during the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, where Lando Norris battled through a bout of hayfever and tonsilitis to finish in the points. In contrast, Daniel Ricciardo started the race in P9 and crossed the line in P12.

Speaking to Sky F1 after the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Zak Brown admitted that Norris has an edge over Ricciardo. The American executive said:

“Lando [Norris] definitely has an edge. Obviously, we would like to see Daniel [Ricciardo] much closer to Lando and have a good intra-team battle. Daniel’s just not comfortable yet with the car. We are trying everything we can – again it was a disappointing weekend. Short of kind of Monza and a few races, it’s generally not kind of met his or our expectations. I think all you can do is keep working hard as a team, keep communications going, keep pushing and hope whatever’s not kind of clicking at the moment clicks here shortly.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, Norris is in P7 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 70 points whereas Ricciardo stands in P12 with 19 points

