Lando Norris doesn't hold back after Fernando Alonso’s ‘overconfidence’ claim: "He always makes himself look very good or makes others look bad"

Lando Norris hit back at Fernando Alonso on his 'overconfidence' remark for McLaren, stating that it is silly to state something like that.

McLaren has been on an upward trajectory this season, especially after the race in Silverstone. The double podium finish in Japan ensured them getting a good lead in the constructors' standings, coming close to Aston Martin, who has not been coping well with the competition they are facing after an excellent start.

Fernando Alonso, earlier talking about the development they have made, mentioned that it would be 'good' if McLaren gets overconfident because then Aston Martin will extend their lead in the championship.

However, Lando Norris apparently was not happy with the statement the Spaniard made. He stated that Fernando Alonso makes other people "look bad," and is "very good" at that.

"Unless his maths is deteriorating, which it definitely isn’t. Fernando is Fernando, he’s always gonna say things. He always makes himself look very good or makes other people look bad. He’s very good at that."

The McLaren driver clarified that he and the team are not overconfident and are looking forward to battling with Aston Martin and potentially beating them in the standings later on in the season.

"I don’t think we’re overconfident in any way. I think we’re the last people who have ever been overconfident in saying anything. Especially myself, but I thought we were a lot more points behind," Norris said.

"So for us to be 49 or 47 points, whatever it is with what six races still to go, with two cars performing well. For them, they have struggled to have two cars up there in Q3 and at the end of the race," he added.

Lando Norris then stated that Fernando Alonso is not 'silly' and is a smart guy, so it was rather confusing for him to make such a statement.

"I would say it’s silly for him to think the opposite. He’s a smart guy, he’s not silly in any way. I’m confident that we can do it just because if we can have more P2s, P3s and things, it’s possible," the British-Belgian driver said.

Lando Norris to face a tough start at the Qatar Grand Prix

The track limits on the Losail International Circuit were rather difficult for the drivers to keep their cars under, as a lot of them saw their times get deleted.

Similar was the case with Lando Norris, who will start the race from P10 after not setting a single lap within the limits during his final run.

While his teammate, Oscar Piastri got ahead at P3 after Norris' penalty, he too had his lap time deleted for exceeding the track at turn 14.

This could make the situation for McLaren rather tough in their battle with Aston Martin for fourth place in the constructors' standings.