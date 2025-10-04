Lando Norris issues a brutal rebuttal to Max Verstappen's accusations of the McLaren driver impeding him

Lando Norris had a brutal response to Max Verstappen's allegation during the Singapore GP qualifying. The Red Bull driver, who allegedly faced a blockade, shared his thoughts in the post-qualifying interview. Responding to this, Norris shared his take.
The 2025 Singapore GP qualifying saw George Russell claim the pole ahead of Verstappen. Russell was nearly two-tenths faster than the Dutchman. However, things could have been different if Verstappen had not bailed out at the last minute.
On his final flying lap, Verstappen bailed out in the last corner, and as a result, Russell secured the pole. When asked why he dropped the attempt, Verstappen informed that a car was cruising ahead of him.
In the post-qualifying conference, Norris was asked about Verstappen's allegation. Replying to this, here's what the McLaren driver said:
"They always complain. They complain about everything. That's Red Bull." (Via The Race)
Max Verstappen, speaking about this, informed that it was not Oscar Piastri, which indicates the other McLaren driver, Lando Norris, who qualified in P5. Piastri, on the other hand, starts from P3.
Kimi Antonelli will start the race from P4, while Lewis Hamilton managed P6. Charles Leclerc managed P7, ahead of Isack Hadjar. Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso wrapped up the Top 10 qualifying positions, respectively.
What did Max Verstappen say about Lando Norris?
After Max Verstappen bailed out in the final sector, David Coulthard, who was hosting the post-qualifying interview, asked him about the mistake in the final turn. Speaking about this, here's what he said:
"Yeah, that's what happens when a car in front of you is cruising 2 seconds ahead, so that's noted, will be remembered as well." (Via Sky Sports F1)
Following this,, the four-time world champion was asked to name the driver, who allegedly blocked him. In response to this, here's what Verstappen said:
"Not Oscar!"
Verstappen and Norris are currently title rivals, alongside Oscar Piastri. The two aforementioned drivers have already locked horns last year, when Verstappen ended up on Top..
Currently, Norris (299)leads Verstappen (255) by 44 points after 17 races and three sprints. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 324 points.