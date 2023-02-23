Lando Norris jokes Christian Horner's 'good looking' comment cost 'a lot' of money

Lando Norris recently reacted to Christian Horner praising him in an episode of Netflix's Drive to Survive. A few days ago, the Briton made a video with Quadrant, his gaming and racing content company, where he and two other members from Quadrant reacted to his clips from previous Drive to Survive seasons. It was an extremely funny and fascinating video since Norris gave his insight into some of the scenes.

In one of the clips, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner spoke about Norris and how great a driver he was. Moreover, Horner even complimented him on his looks, saying:

“The fact that Lando’s younger, he’s a good looking young lad. He's driving the wheels off the car."

Quadrant @Quadrant How much money did you pay him to say that How much money did you pay him to say that 👀 https://t.co/3pHyofStim

Almost immediately, the young Briton started smiling from ear to ear and clapping for Red Bull's team principal, shouting his name. Though Christian Horner didn't say anything extraordinary, the way he said it was much more hilarious. Former F2 driver Max Fewtrell, who was also in the Quadrant video, humorously asked how much Lando Norris had paid Horner to say that in Drive to Survive. The F1 driver simply replied:

“A lot.”

After they continued with the clip, Horner further appreciated the Brit's driving. They once again paused the video and laughed hard. Fewtrell joked that Norris should just sign for Red Bull simply because of how much their team boss was praising him. However, he concluded that he is 'happy with orange', supporting his current team, McLaren.

McLaren F1 News 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺 @TheMcLarenZone



“The reality is I can’t see him going to Red Bull to be a number two to Max, Ferrari have their two drivers locked out,” Chandhok said. 🗣️ | Ex #Formula1 driver Karun Chandhok believes Lando Norris must be #Mercedes ’ “number one pick” when Lewis Hamilton retires:“The reality is I can’t see him going to Red Bull to be a number two to Max, Ferrari have their two drivers locked out,” Chandhok said. 🗣️ | Ex #Formula1 driver Karun Chandhok believes Lando Norris must be #Mercedes’ “number one pick” when Lewis Hamilton retires: “The reality is I can’t see him going to Red Bull to be a number two to Max, Ferrari have their two drivers locked out,” Chandhok said.

In the past, there have been several rumors around the youngster that he might make a move to Mercedes or some other top team simply because McLaren was not able to give him a race-winning or championship-winning car. However, both Norris and McLaren have spoken against it. Only time will tell whether he will make a move or not.

Former F1 driver feels Lando Norris should be in a winning car by now

Former F1 driver Jenson Button recently spoke about Lando Norris and how he should be in a decent car to win races and championships. Though Button praised Norris' raw talent, he pointed out that a driver's talent is not the only thing that is needed to win championships. He claimed that McLaren has not yet given Norris a strong enough car to compete with the top drivers, saying:

"I was surprised when he signed a long-term deal, because in this war, you don't know who is in the front, and you need to be in a winning car. Your talent is not enough to bring a car to the front. You can help them develop, but you need to be in a competitive car to win races. And McLaren have not given him that, they are doing well, but at this point of his career, he needs to be in a winning car."

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija



#F1

#AustralianGP NEWS: Lando Norris reacts to Jenson Button questioning why he signed a long-term contract with McLaren by saying F1 is not just about “pure success” but doing the “best job you can” with what you have. NEWS: Lando Norris reacts to Jenson Button questioning why he signed a long-term contract with McLaren by saying F1 is not just about “pure success” but doing the “best job you can” with what you have.#F1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/gMD5vTvEWM

Last year, Lando Norris signed a four-year-long deal with McLaren for £80 million. However, he could make a move if things go sideways with the team and they are unable to perform at a high level in the future.

Poll : 0 votes