Lando Norris was 'just impressive' in his fourth F1 season, feels McLaren boss

Andreas Seidl, McLaren's team principal, was impressed by the 23-year-old Lando Norris' performance in the 2022 F1 season, which was also his fourth season with the team. Norris not only helped the team not fall further down in the standings, he kept himself quite competitive, setting a benchmark for his teammate.

Although the team did not finish where they expected themselves to, Seidl is still happy with Norris' performance despite the issues that the British team has faced this season. Seidl told the media:

"He clearly made another step. If I see how he's approaching the weekends, how he's pulling off the qualifying sessions, how he's pulling off the races, it's just impressive, knowing that he's only in his fourth year in in Formula 1."

Lando Norris became a part of McLaren after Fernando Alonso retired from the sport earlier. Since 2018, Norris has been with them and has signed contracts that give him enough time to develop with the team. Although McLaren were almost in shambles when he joined them, they have improved quite since.

Norris is confident in the team's development strategies and has never faced much issues other than the obvious competitiveness of the car from which they suffered throughout the 2022 season.

"Time will tell. You can never be 100% certain where you're going to be, but you can have a good shot."



Seidl confident of Lando Norris staying with McLaren for a long time

While Lando Norris' long-term contract with the team has been of question multiple times, Seidl is grateful that the Briton will remain with the team for 'many years to come.' The McLaren boss said:

"We know we still have him on board for many, many more years, which is great to know."

Lando Norris is still far from his first victory in the sport, however, he still has scored six podiums and a pole position with the team. Seidl revealed that he was satisfied enough with his performance in the 2022 season. He also acknowledged the fact that the team was not competitive enough in the 2022 F1 season. Seidl further said:

"There were different things which were impressing me quite a lot, obviously, in terms of pure performance inside the car, even if it's not so visible in terms of results, because we simply were not that competitive compared to last year."

Lando Norris managed to pull a great gap between him and Daniel Ricciardo (his teammate) in the standings. While Ricciardo ended the season with only 37 points in his bag, Norris was able to score a whopping 122 points. This contrast shows the potential the Briton carries, and is expected to only improve further.

