Lando Norris' long-term McLaren questioned by former F1 driver: "I’m not sure it’s the best thing for him"

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok recently spoke about Lando Norris' long-term contract with McLaren and the options available to him.

After the first race of the 2023 F1 season, it is clear that the British team has taken a huge step backward from last year in terms of performance. As a result, F1 fans and pundits are discussing whether McLaren is the right team for Norris.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Chandhok addressed Lando Norris' contract with the British team. He mentioned how brilliantly Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, has locked the young talent with a long-term contract.

The Former F1 driver said:

"Lando is committed to McLaren long term but I wasn’t convinced when he signed. I think it’s the right thing for McLaren because he’s the best driver on the grid outside the top three teams, so I think that’s a great bit of negotiation by Zak Brown [McLaren Racing CEO] and the team but [for Lando], I’m not sure it’s the best thing for him to have committed for so long, because you need to have options."

Chandhok also stated that although drivers can shift teams even if there is a contract, it could be difficult for Lando Norris to do so. He also hinted that the Briton's future could be linked with Lewis Hamilton's since Mercedes could turn to Norris after the seven-time world champion finally hangs up his boots.

The Indian F1 presenter said:

"Of course, everyone can be bought out of contracts but it just makes it a barrier to be released on your contract. We’ve just got to see what the market does. What Lewis does will dictate so much in the market."

Lando Norris claimed that he happy to be in McLaren

Due to McLaren's poor start in 2023 and them being a midfield team for quite some time, several people in the sport have questioned whether Lando Norris should move to a better team. However, the man himself recently declared that he is currently happy with McLaren.

As reported by Crash, the young Briton said:

"It is my choice and I am the one who says 'yes' or 'no'. I could just be here because I am enjoying it more and I like McLaren and it is as simple as that."

Norris also explained Lewis Hamilton's journey in McLaren and gave a stern reply to Jenson Button's opinion on why he should leave for a better team. Only time will tell where Lando Norris' career will take him.

