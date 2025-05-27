Lando Norris makes his feelings known about racing in Indy 500 one day

McLaren's star driver Lando Norris shared his thoughts about racing in the Indy 500. Speaking to the media after the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, Norris said that he respects the series and its drivers, but does not intend to race in the prestigious event from the IndyCar Series.

The Indianapolis 500, commonly known as the Indy 500, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the most prestigious race in the IndyCar Series, the American version of open-wheel racing. Multiple drivers from various racing disciplines, such as F1, NASCAR, and WRC, participate in the race.

Kyle Larson, one of the most prominent racing drivers in NASCAR, participated in this year's Indy 500. When asked whether he intends to participate in the iconic race, the British driver simply turned it down.

“I have a lot of respect for these guys. I say congrats to Robert Shwartzman for pole; it was pretty impressive. You know, I was his teammate back in 2015 or 2016, Formula Renault," Norris said in a post-race interview as per PlanetF1.

“So to see him go on to do something like that I think is pretty cool, but it is something I’ll never do. Can say it right now; I’m not doing it. Just have no interest in doing it. Not my thing," the Briton further added.

Besides being the top IndyCar race, the Indy 500 is one of the crown jewels of Motorsports, alongside the Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR) and the Monaco Grand Prix (F1). This year, Alex Palou won the Indy 500 race, while Ross Chastain claimed the Coca-Cola 600 victory.

Norris, who has no interest in the Indy 500 for now, clinched the 2025 Monaco GP victory, ahead of Charles Leclerc. His win in Monaco was the sixth F1 victory of his career and helped him trim the championship gap to his teammate, Oscar Piastri, by three points.

Lando Norris credited qualifying performance for his race win in Monaco

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Monaco GP, Lando Norris pointed out his qualifying performance as the reason behind his race victory on Sunday. Speaking to the media after the race, the McLaren star attributed his stunning race performance to his efforts in the qualifying.

Lando Norris of McLaren after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 25, 2025 - Source: Getty

"Today is incredible, but I was more emotional yesterday than I was today," Norris said. "That's how much yesterday meant to me, to kind of get my groove back in qualifying, because it's something I've just had my whole life," said Norris (via BBC)

The qualifying is of immense importance in Monaco, due to the narrowness of the street circuit. With a negligible chance of overtaking at the Principality, the winner is almost decided on Saturday, as happened this time as well.

Norris, Leclerc, and Piastri qualified in the Top 3 on Saturday and went on to finish the race in the same position. Even though F1 tried to bring excitement and uncertainty to the race by including two mandatory pit stops, it failed to alter the results.

