Lando Norris or Max Verstappen? Daniel Ricciardo picks his best friend on the F1 paddock

By Devang Chauhan
Modified May 13, 2024 11:19 GMT
F1 Winter Testing in Barcelona - Day One
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 look on during day one of Formula 1 Winter Testing

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo picked Lando Norris as his best friend on the F1 grid over his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. The Aussie driver is known to have a very amiable personality and shares a really good dynamic with his current and former teammates.

He has been seen hanging out with the current three-time world champion Verstappen and former McLaren teammate Lando Norris even outside the track on several occasions.

In a quick-fire interview with F1.com, Daniel Ricciardo picked the 23-year-old as his best friend on the grid and snubbed Max Verstappen. He said:

"Lando [Norris] is one where like, our first year at McLaren, it definitely took us a little bit of time to probably get to know each other and warm to each other a bit. It’s probably no secret that it took us a little bit to become, let’s say, mates."
"But Lando visited Perth and came out to my farm in January. He was traveling a bit and he was like, ‘Can I come and visit for a few days?’ I was like, ‘Sure’. It’s kind of nice just hanging out with him," Ricciardo added.

Daniel Ricciardo hails praise on Lando Norris after his first win in F1

Daniel Ricciardo was amongst the many drivers on the grid to congratulate Lando Norris after his first win in the sport at the 2024 Miami GP earlier in the month.

As per RacingNews365, the RB driver said:

“I’m genuinely very happy for the kid. As a team-mate, obviously, you get to know them a little bit better. I got to know Lando well and you have a bit of a closer connection."
“I’ve got to spend some time with him. I like the kid. I think a lot of us felt it was a matter of time until he was able to have a day like this. But nothing’s guaranteed in the sport, so [I'm] happy that he did get to have a day like this, one that will forever be one of the greatest days of his life."

Daniel Ricciardo, too, had a resurgent weekend in Miami as he finished P4 in the sprint race after defending from Carlos Sainz throughout the 19 laps at the Miami Autodrome on Saturday, May 4.

Although he wasn't able to build on the momentum in the main race as he finished P15 it would give him some heart that he can still fight at the upper end of the field.

हिन्दी