Lando Norris: McLaren can't be satisfied with where we have been this season

After a disappointing 2022 season for McLaren, Lando Norris believes that a team of their stature should have pushed for more. He added that if McLaren aim to win championships in the future, they cannot be "satisfied" with how the 2022 season went.

Although the team improved after their disappointing start to the season, there were a lot of instances where their pace was either unpredictably high or low. This caused them to lose potential points in races like Brazil, but they gained a handful of points in races like Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

After Norris mentioned that the team had "recovered well," he said:

"If I think of before the season, did we achieve in 2022 what we should've done as McLaren? Honestly, it's no. If we want to do well and want to be champions and some point - and we want to win races - we can't be satisfied with where we have been this season."

The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for Lando Norris as a poor start in Bahrain pushed McLaren all the way back to the grid. The team finished the 2021 season right behind Ferrari in the standings, but this season didn't look quite as promising. Although Norris gradually improved, Daniel Ricciardo's performance made it difficult for the team to be competitive as a whole.

formularacers @formularacers_ | Lando Norris says McLaren's 2022 car was less suited to his driving style than previous F1 cars.



"It is the driver's job to adapt to the car they have, rather than the car adapting to the driver."



Lando Norris satisfied with team's progress; feels they just need a better car at this point

Lando Norris managed to create a major gap between himself and Ricciardo in the standings; while the Australian ended the season with a total of 37 points, Norris had 122 points in his bag.

However, Ricciardo stated earlier that he had trouble acquainting himself with the car and hence it was hard for him to score many points.

F24 @Formula24hrs | Lando Norris on the 2022 McLaren:



"This year has probably been the furthest away from what I want."



While McLaren improved considerably as the season progressed, they still weren't competitive enough. Lando Norris added that the team has made major progress, but they still need a better car. He said:

"But we can certainly be satisfied with the progress we've made, from the mechanics, without pit stops, our strategy... It's just that we need a slightly better car."

The team's battle with Alpine for 4th position in the standings was closely contested, but they were ultimately bested by the Enstone-based team.

With Oscar Piastri replacing Daniel Ricciardo behind McLaren's wheel for the upcoming season, the team will be looking forward to a better 2023 season.

