"Lando Norris is the most overrated driver in F1 history": Fans react to the Brit being named the second best driver in F1 25 game

EA Sports revealed the driver ratings for the F1 25 game and gave Lando Norris the second-highest rating alongside Charles Leclerc in the upcoming game. However, this rating attribution did not go well with fans as they made several jibes at the Briton for potentially being "the most overrated driver" on the grid.

Fans eagerly wait for the official F1 game to drop and have a go at the new challengers in their homes. Moreover, when the fans race their games against F1 drivers' AI versions, they are often attributed a skill level by the game developer to measure how fiercely they will battle you on track.

With EA Sports releasing the ratings for the upcoming game, Max Verstappen was given the top spot as he was given an overall 95 rating. The reigning champion was trailed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris with a 91 rating.

Subsequently, The Race shared the driver ratings on its X and asked fans to voice their opinions on the ratings assigned to the F1 grid.

While fans agreed with the rating of the first two drivers, they were unhappy with the papaya driver's ranking, despite him being a title contender a few months back. Taking a jibe at Norris, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lando Norris is the most overrated driver in F1 history."

"LN overhyped as per usual," one fan wrote.

"Nah," another fan shared his disappointment with the ratings.

On the other hand, other fans called out the ratings for not being a fair measurement of multiple drivers' strength on the grid:

"MAX IS THE BEST [THAT'S ACCURATE]. EVERYONE ELSE DESERVES -5 BESIDES LECLERC," one fan wrote.

"I'd love to know when these were decided as Piastri/Albon/Antonelli/Hadjar are all hilariously low based on their 2025 seasons to date," another netizen wrote.

"And it's already out of date," a fan shared, noting how the ratings do not justify the current grid scenario.

Lando Norris is aiming to take back the championship lead from Oscar Piastri in the standings after the Aussie driver has seemingly had the upper hand in the recent few races.

Lando Norris reflects on McLaren's performance at the Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

After winning the season opener in Australia, the 25-year-old has not returned to the top step of the podium. Since then, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have claimed the rest of the race victories.

However, his McLaren teammate has won four races so far, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel of the MCL39. This tradition continued in Miami, where Piastri won the race and led home a 1-2 for the Woking-based squad.

Sharing his thoughts on the race that was held in Florida, USA, Lando Norris said (via McLaren):

"A good result for the team today and congratulations to Oscar on the victory, he drove really well this afternoon. Max [Verstappen] put up a fight at the start and frustratingly I paid the price but that's just the way it can be in racing."

The next F1 race is scheduled to take place on May 18, at the first Italian race of the season, in Imola.

