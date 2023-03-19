Lando Norris ‘paid the price’ for his silly error as he shoulders blame for a gloomy qualifying 

Lando Norris rued his "silly mistake" during the qualifying session of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP on Saturday, saying he "paid the price very quickly." The Briton nicked the wall in the final corner of his Q1 lap, causing him to drop out of qualifying altogether.

McLaren have been in deep trouble since pre-season testing this year. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Woking-based team doesn't have the car to compete with upper-midfield teams such as Alpine.

Norris made an uncharacteristic error in Jeddah's qualifying session, putting him in P19 for Sunday's main race.

As reported by Formula1.com, Lando Norris said:

“It was a silly mistake I should not make, to be honest with you. [I] paid the price very quickly, so frustrated. I easily should have been into Q2 and potentially Q3, and let the team down today, so I’m annoyed.”

Meanwhile, Norris' teammate and 2023 rookie Oscar Piastri stunned the grid by making it all the way into Q3. The Australian's efforts have been lauded by the F1 community, making him the star of the evening on Saturday.

It will be interesting to follow the battle between the two McLaren drivers as the season progresses.

Jenson Button believes Lando Norris should be in a 'winning car'

Former F1 champion Jenson Button said that Lando Norris needs to be in a better car to create a noteworthy impression in the sport.

Button highlighted that young racers like Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc have already had success with prominent teams that provide them with the opportunity to compete for championships.

Matt Gallagher @MattP1Gallagher Lando Norris deserves so much more... Lando Norris deserves so much more...

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is still waiting for an opportunity to drive a McLaren car capable of winning championships. Expressing his concern over Norris' situation at the British team, Jenson Button told Sky Sports:

"I was surprised when he signed a long-term deal, because in this war, you don't know who is in the front, and you need to be in a winning car. Your talent is not enough to bring a car to the front. You can help them develop, but you need to be in a competitive car to win races.

"And McLaren have not given him that, they are doing well, but at this point of his career, he needs to be in a winning car."

Lando Norris might be in deeper trouble if he is beaten by his rookie teammate Oscar Piastri over the course of the year, putting a question mark on his abilities.

It will be interesting to follow the Briton's campaign as the season progresses.

