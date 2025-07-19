Lando Norris' partner, Margarida Corceiro, is a well-known Portuguese model and actor. The 22-year-old has an impressive 2 million+ followers on Instagram and often posts a myriad of photos from her day-to-day life for her fans. In her latest Instagram story, she was seen donning a beautiful black dress.

The McLaren driver is at the forefront of F1 and is a contender for the Drivers' title this year. While the Briton focuses on his racing venture, his girlfriend, Corceiro, has continued her stature as an icon in the fashion world.

Corceiro's one of the recent clips on Instagram had garnered traction among her followers, just a few days later. The Portuguese actress has dropped another jaw-dropping picture of herself in a collaboration with the athleisure brand, Alo:

Margarida Corceiro's Instagram story on July 19 | Source: Instagram/@magui_corceiro

Meanwhile, Margarida Corceiro has been spotted at multiple F1 race venues this year with Norris. However, she was not present at the Briton's most important race win of his career, where the 25-year-old won in front of his home crowd and claimed his fourth victory of the year.

Lando Norris reflects on the importance of winning his home race in front of his family

Lando Norris at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

While Margarida Corceiro was not there to congratulate Lando Norris, the Briton had his fair share of family support. The 25-year-old had his parents, siblings, and a host of other relatives by his side at the British GP.

However, Norris did not have an easy affair at the 52-lap race. He had started third on the grid behind Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. Though the Dutchman plummeted down the field, the same could not be said for the Aussie driver.

However, the racing gods were on Norris' side that day as Piastri earned a 10-second penalty for a safety car infringement, helping the Briton to inherit the race lead and the eventual race win. Opening up on how the home race victory meant a lot for him, he said, via McLaren:

"It is hard to say what it means – I think the emotion shows what it means better than words. My mum and dad, my brother, my sisters, and my dad’s parents were all there. Having my whole family there and celebrating with them all was very special. I am sure my mum's parents would have been very proud. They'd have loved to have been there. I am sure they were looking down and enjoying the moment. They have all been on the journey with me.

“My family have been by my side from the very, very beginning, so to have them all there, and to get the trophy and stand on the top step, I think it means as much to them as it does to me."

Lando Norris' race victory meant that he reduced his deficit to Piastri in the standings, as the gap has been narrowed down to just eight points.

