Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Lando Norris pours cold water on McLaren's FP2 form

Lando Norris feels McLaren is not as competitive as it appears on the timesheets. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Lando Norris feels McLaren is not as competitive as it appears on the timesheets. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News

Lando Norris stood out for McLaren in Friday practice, going third and second-quickest in Free Practice 1 and 2 respectively. The car looked surprisingly competitive during the race simulations as well.

Norris, however, was not as optimistic, pouring cold water on theories about McLaren making a substantial jump from last year. In fact, the British driver feels the car isn't entirely there for him yet.

“I'm a bit surprised by today, and I think it's more that we just showed more pace than the others,” said Lando Norris during a press conference. “It's as simple as that. We will see the obvious four cars at the front tomorrow, I'm guessing. But you never know. We could be surprised. The car didn't feel that good today. I don't have the confidence that I want, especially in the medium and high-speed corners. So corners like Turn 6, Turn 7. I made a mistake on my first lap and I had to abort because I turned in and just completely lost the rear. My confidence in the car isn't where I want it to be. It isn't where we had it last year, but there are also improvements in other places compared to last year. So it's not necessarily that everything has to be better. There are just areas to work on.”

Lando Norris and McLaren leading the midfield?

One of the key things that did emerge from the pre-season test was how good McLaren looked on track. The car seems to be a clear step forward compared to the Aston Martin or Alpine, both of which have looked like a handful to drive and neither car has been able to run at Lando Norris' pace.

There are signs that McLaren might just be leading the midfield pack at the moment, with Lando Norris at the forefront while Daniel Ricciardo gets used to life at his new team. While practice times don't always tell the whole story, early indications do point toward a more competitive season ahead for McLaren.

Published 27 Mar 2021, 12:04 IST
comments icon
2021 Bahrain GP Mclaren-Mercedes F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Daniel Ricciardo Lando Norris
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी