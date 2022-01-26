Lando Norris is proud of pioneering mental health in F1

Lando Norris revealed his happiness in supporting 'Mind', a charity working towards mental health, and promoted by his team. The McLaren driver, who has revealed his mental health struggles in the past, expressed his desire to use his impact as a sportsperson to influence the cause.

Sharing his own experience speaking about mental health issues, Norris said:

“It’s basically when I would hint at it, for example, the first few times, before I was speaking about it publicly, a few of them saying it’s helping them or the impact it had on them – and over time raising the impact I can have on those thousands of people is huge.”

The McLaren driver has spoken of his mental struggles in his debut year in 2019, where the driver struggled with the pressures of F1. Norris opened up about his struggles the following year and has often been open about speaking on the subject of mental health in F1.

Speaking about his involvement with the cause, the Briton said:

“So first of all I’m very happy, I’m proud to be part of that group of people who have accepted it and are happy and confident to speak out about it. And I think one of the biggest things which allowed me or made me think it’s a very good thing to speak out about it is my fans, my followers.”

McLaren’s involvement with Mind involves the Briton’s participation in Esports and raising funds for the charity. Lando Norris, along with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, has designed t-shirts whose proceeds go to the charity.

Lando Norris believes in using his influence to positively impact people struggling with mental health issues

The McLaren driver asserted that he would like to use his influence as an F1 driver to help people become more vocal about the subject and ease their struggles. Lando Norris believes his involvement in supporting such a cause can only create a positive impact on those he influences.

Realizing the extent of his influence, the British driver said:

“I’m very happy to see more and more people speaking out about it. And realizing it’s only going to benefit them and benefit others; I don’t think there’s any negatives. I really realized the impact I can have and the place I am in Formula 1, in my life with the followers I have, with the fanbase I have... So, therefore, I thought it better to speak about it more publicly, and worldwide and so on, and try and help as many people as possible.”

Norris’ vocalness about the subject of mental health has also impressed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who himself believes in supporting causes. The McLaren driver also made an impression on the British world champion with his driving skills and performance in the 2021 season.

Edited by Anurag C