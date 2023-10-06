Lando Norris' savage takedown of Fernando Alonso's 'overconfident' remarks: "He always makes himself look very good"

Lando Norris has snapped back at Fernando Alonso's "overconfident" remarks about McLaren. The Woking-based squad has seen a surprising and impressive surge in performance recently, which has coincided with Aston Martin struggling at every race.

This has allowed McLaren to close their gap with Aston Martin in the championship. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took 29 points off Fernando Alonso's team in Japan, reducing the gap to just 49.

The Spaniard was recently questioned about their battle with McLaren, to which he said that he was happy if the Woking-based squad was now "overconfident."

Lando Norris has now hit back at the comments, saying that Alonso tends to make "himself look very good" and other people bad.

As quoted by Racefans, he said:

“How many points did we catch last weekend? Over 20. So unless his maths is deteriorating, which it definitely isn’t. Fernando’s just Fernando, he’s always going to say things. He always makes himself look very good or makes other people look bad. He’s very good at that.”

He added:

“I don’t think we’re over-confident in any way. I think we’re the last people who have ever been over-confident in saying anything, especially myself. I thought we were a lot more points behind. So for us to be within 49 or 47, whatever it is, with six races still to go, with two cars performing well – for them, they struggle at the minute to have two cars up there in Q3, up there at the end of the race – I would say it’s silly for him to think the opposite."

What had Fernando Alonso said about Lando Norris' team?

Fernando Alonso has downplayed McLaren's recent surge in performance, saying that there are "ups and downs for everybody" at every weekend.

Speaking at the pre-race press conference ahead of the Qatar GP, Alonso said:

“Obviously they have the momentum, for sure, and they’ve been quite fast. But every weekend we see up and downs for everybody. They’ve been very strong before the August break in Austria, in Silverstone. I think they were close to being both [cars] on the podium in Silverstone."

He added:

"And then in Zandvoort, we were on the podium and they struggled a little bit. So, it’s good if they’re over-confident. Let’s see if we can beat them in Abu Dhabi.”