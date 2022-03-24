Lando Norris says "heads held high" as McLaren moves to Saudi Arabia

Lando Norris had an underwhelming start to the 2022 F1 season as McLaren had a disappointing outing. The car just didn't have the speed to fight for points as both the McLaren drivers finished 14th and 15th in the race.

Going into the Saudi Arabian GP, Lando Norris has encouraged the team to stay focussed and keep progressing after a disastrous start in Bahrain. He said:

“We’re going into this weekend with our heads held high. Bahrain was a tough one, but we’ll keep moving forward as a team and take everything we’ve learned from last weekend to make this one the best we can. I trust the team both here and back at the factory and I know they’re working day and night to make us stronger for this weekend. We know what we’re capable of achieving so we’ll give it our all and leave nothing on the table in Saudi Arabia.”

McLaren



Back to back weekends of racing under the lights.

McLaren started the season on a positive note in Barcelona where it did appear that the car was performing well. The team encountered brake overheating issues as soon as it landed in Bahrain and ever since, it has been fighting to overcome these challenges. The team will be hoping that a different layout could probably help the team in overcoming these challenges as it starts the Saudi Arabian GP weekend with a clean slate.

Lando Norris excited to be back at Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Lando Norris
Hard race, but we're just getting started. I know we can get back to where we want to be.

Speaking about the circuit, Lando Norris appears to be happy to return to the track. He talked about the challenges and intrigue of running on the extremely fast street circuit with a new generation of cars this season, saying:

“I’m excited to be back at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It’s a cool track and extremely quick for a street circuit. It kept us on our toes last year and it will be great to see how the 2022 cars run here.”

The Jeddah circuit is notorious for being conducive to odd crashes here and there during a race. Even the F2 race was abandoned because of the crash at the start of the race last season.

This time around, with the lack of competitiveness of the machinery at his disposal, Lando Norris will be hoping for a chaotic race to help him sneak a point or two for his team.

Edited by Anurag C