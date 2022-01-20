"I think your job is safe Tom Holland" - Lando Norris' hilarious reaction to his acting debut

Lando Norris has given assurances to British actor Tom Holland that the latter's job is safe following Norris' 'acting' debut. The McLaren driver shared a snippet on social media of a behind-the-scenes video he made for his YouTube channel while filming a commercial. The footage appears to be from the week following the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Watch it here:

McLaren famously became the only team to score a one-two finish for the entire season at the race. Australian Daniel Ricciardo won his first race with the team while Norris finished in P2.

This isn't the first time Holland has been linked with McLaren. The 23-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, was at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix when McLaren welcomed him in fine fashion. Have a look:

Lando Norris appeared to be in great spirits during the shoot, coming off the back of his impressive podium in Italy.

The young Briton would come ever so close to tasting victory in the next round in Sochi, only to lose out on a probable win after not pitting for wet tires. Instead, that would go on to become Lewis Hamilton's 100th win in F1.

Daniel Ricciardo's struggles helped Lando Norris 'learn a lot'

McLaren driver Lando Norris has revealed that watching his new team-mate Daniel Ricciardo struggle to adapt to the 2021 McLaren MCL35M car helped the Briton 'learn a lot'.

Speaking during an interview with racingnews365.com following the end of the season, Norris looked back on the impressive first-half of his 2021 campaign, saying:

“I think, especially the first half of the season, when Daniel (Ricciardo) was kind of getting up to speed a lot more, (it) was more (about) how I can lead the team, myself. Just because Daniel was getting up to speed. Now it’s like more equal, it’s just a different situation.”

The 22-year-old Briton went on to say:

“So, I think that one thing was very good for me, and I’ve learned — if I can’t use the data from the other car — how I need to approach the weekends, how I need to drive. And those things, (you) have to try as much as you can yourself.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Norris finished the 2021 season in P6 in the drivers' world championship standings with four podiums and a total tally of 160 points. Team-mate Ricciardo finished two spots below in P8 with one podium (his win in Monza) and 115 points to his name.

Edited by Anurag C