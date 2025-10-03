Lando Norris shares his honest opinion on Max Verstappen's Nurburgring escapades

McLaren's Lando Norris commented on Max Verstappen's GT3 participation, labeling him "one of the best ever" drivers to have raced in Formula 1. He claimed that Verstappen has the ability to step into any racing series and be the best over there.
Unlike most other drivers on the current grid, Max Verstappen has not limited himself to just F1. He has been known for his interest and participation in GT Racing. However, that was limited to sim racing for a long time, until the Dutchman stepped into a GT car earlier this year for a test around Nurburgring. In September, he had the opportunity to race on the track in the Ferrari 296 GT3 with Chris Lulham under Emil Frey Racing.
Verstappen started the race in P3 and won it after snatching an early lead, bringing the #31 car to victory with over a 20-second gap on the competitors.
Commenting on his stint in the race, fellow driver and 2025 F1 title contender Lando Norris mentioned that a driver has more freedom to participate in other series after winning four Formula 1 titles.
"I mean, it's cool. It's nice he can go and do what he wants. I think after you win four world championships, you have a bit more right to just go and choose what you want to do. Everyone knows how much Max loves doing all those things. And yeah, it's nice that he goes to do something else that he enjoys."
Norris further commented on Verstappen's "greatness" after his successful run around the Nurburgring.
Lando Norris labels Max Verstappen has "one of the best" drivers in F1 history
In his dominant years, Max Verstappen managed to break and set multiple records. With 67 F1 race wins and four consecutive championships, he is arguably one of the greatest drivers that Formula 1 has ever had in its long history.
However, Lando Norris found another scale to label Verstappen "one of the best" in F1. Commenting on his ability to race in any series and showcase strong performance there, Norris said:
"But you can do what you want. Like, I don't know how much it adds to your greatness or not, but the fact he can go into any series and be probably the best, I think does show how good he is and how great he is. I've said it many times. I think he's born to be, and will forever be, one of the best ever, if not the best in Formula 1."
Max Verstappen continues to excel in F1, too. He won consecutively in Monza and Baku, making him a contender for the championship this year. He is currently 69 points short of the lead from Oscar Piastri with seven races remaining this season.