Lando Norris shortlists 5 drivers who could make life tougher for Max Verstappen as teammates

McLaren's Lando Norris recently named five drivers from the F1 grid who could give Max Verstappen a run for his money as his teammate. Verstappen has been Red Bull's star driver for years and has continued his dominance on the circuit this season.

However, the situation is not the same for the other RB19. Mexican driver Sergio Perez's recent form has been an area of concern for the reigning constructors' champions.

The 33-year-old has had a dismal 2023 season, which led to speculations about the Austrian outfit looking for a replacement for Perez.

Amidst the swirling rumors, Lando Norris has given his take by naming five candidates who could take the fight to Max Verstappen if they were to be paired together as teammates.

The McLaren driver, who is among the most promising drivers on the grid at the moment, gave an interview an interview to Spanish broadcaster DAZN. Norris was asked for his opinion on the drivers who could prove to be a tough challenge for Max Verstappen in the same car. In response, the Briton expressed his own aspirations, stating:

“I would like to be one at some point.”

Norris added:

“Who else could it be? It would be nice if it was Lewis [Hamilton], it would be amazing to see him. Or Fernando [Alonso], or Carlos [Sainz], or Charles [Leclerc], or [George] Russell? They’re all great drivers who you know would make it tougher for him. There have always been rumours with me and other drivers.”

Could Lando Norris be Max Verstappen's teammate in the near future?

Norris' response, where he threw his hat into the ring as a potential teammate for Verstappen, was particularly interesting, considering the situation surrounding Red Bull Racing and their second driver.

Given Sergio Perez's lackluster performances throughout the 2023 season, talks of a potential Daniel Ricciardo return were starting to gain traction.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Red Bull regarding their driver line-up for the 2024 season. Perez's contract with the Austrian outfit extends till the end of next year.

This means that the Mexican driver could continue to partner Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Racing camp for the foreseeable future.

It remains to be seen what comes next for Lando Norris and Sergio Perez, and who will partner Max Verstappen in the near future, once Perez's contract expires.