Lando Norris spills the beans of F1 driver’s WhatsApp group and who is on the cover picture

Lando Norris recently revealed several fascinating and funny details about the F1 drivers' WhatsApp group. Since all F1 drivers are members of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association), they also have a group chat on WhatsApp where they can talk freely about anything regarding the sport, the rules, the races, etc. Norris, who is in a group chat, recently gave a sneak peek at what goes on in the group chat.

Speaking on The Fast and The Curious podcast, Lando Norris initially explained how it is not a completely casual and personal type of group chat, but rather drivers usually discuss F1 rules and regulations and how they can raise their voices collectively for or against anything in the sport.

Later on, he also mentioned Sebastian Vettel, who used to be the head of the GPDA before he retired from the sport in 2022. The McLaren driver said:

"It's not so much like a mate-like chat, it's a lot more for talking about things that can help us as drivers in terms of rules and regulations. It's more like, how can we represent ourselves. I don't know how much he [Sebastian Vettel] reveals, but he is like the head of it [Grand Prix Drivers' Association]."

When the podcast host asked him to reveal some details about it, Lando Norris pulled out his phone and checked the group chat. He revealed that the group chat's photo was of James Hunt, a famous F1 world champion who raced in the 70s. Norris also read some messages in which the drivers wished each other a happy new year. He said:

"Here we go, F1 driver chat, James Hunt is the group photo! Let's see, i mean...'happy new years, happy new years'."

The British driver further explained how almost every driver talks on the group, discussing all kinds of topics, whether it is related to the sport or not. He concluded:

Little bit of everyone. We all kind of chatting and working together to come up with different ideas. We got Esteban [Ocon], we got Zhou [Guanyu], Alex [Albon]. everyone chats in it."

Former F1 driver sad to see Lando Norris struggling for positions in Bahrain GP

Jolyon Palmer, a former F1 driver turned presenter, recently spoke about how he was saddened to see Lando Norris fight for positions in the lower half of the grid. In the Bahrain GP, he fought with Williams just to get into the top 10.

Speaking about Lando Norris' race, Palmer stated:

“And then he gets into the top 10, he’s overtaken by Albon and then has Sargeant on debut in the Williams hassling him. I mean, this is a guy who’s had a pole, he’s been fighting for podiums and got one last year, he shouldn’t be fighting at the back so I feel a bit sad for Lando with the state that McLaren are in.”

The young Briton is considered to be one of the most talented drivers in F1, yet he is struggling quite a lot simply because McLaren are unable to provide him with a good car.

