Lando Norris steers clear of suggestions of Pierre Gasly getting a hair transplant during the winter break

McLaren driver Lando Norris hilariously avoided answering questions about Alpine driver Pierre Gasly getting a hair transplant during the winter break. The French driver got everyone by surprise after he posted an image of himself with a shaved head while wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

The 29-year-old, who previously flaunted a quiff for many years and had a famous bedhead hairstyle. However, there had been images of his receding hairline during his AlphaTauri days that made the rounds on social media.

Although, it was unclear whether he got a hair transplant or just shaved his head at the start of the year. While appearing on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Lando Norris was asked about Pierre Gasly's shaved head, to which he hilariously commented:

"No comment I don't know why. Depends what the reasons. Did they do it for weight? I don't know but I got a head full of hair you know so there's no reason to shave it," Norris said.

When asked about Gasly getting a potential transplant, he replied:

"I have no idea. Ask him yourself. You can't accuse people of that. I don't know." (31:00)

Lando Norris too got a fresh haircut for the season and elaborated more on his new style and reflected:

"Half a mullet. I can go more if I want. It's a teasing mullet. I could do better. I just didn't know what to do this year I was probably more worried about that than starting the season. Do I want to like to go short? Do I want to mullet it again? A lot of people like this kind of longer mullet," Norris added.

After getting his hairstyle sorted for 2025, Lando Norris would shift his focus to racing the reigning champion Max Verstappen for his first title this season.

Lando Norris comments on battling Max Verstappen last year

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated he believed that he was not "up to the level" against Max Verstappen in wheel-to-wheel racing as evidenced by him coming second best on several occasions last year.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the British driver gave an honest assessment of his battles against the Dutch driver and reflected:

“I want to race against Max, and I do enjoy those moments, and some things obviously didn’t end up in the perfect way, in the perfect scenario, I think coming from the points deficit that I have, even though the majority of the time we were quicker.

"I had a better car for a lot of the races, those kind of things, which I can happily admit, there’s some things where I just didn’t do a good enough job."

Lando Norris mentioned that he was targeting a faster start to the 2025 season to get the year rolling positively and not play catch-up like the last season.

