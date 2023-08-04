Lando Norris' surprising revelation when it comes to his future with McLaren

Lando Norris has made a surprising revelation that there's still this feeling inside him where he gets a bit impatient when it comes to achieving success in F1. The young driver has been in the sport for a few years now and has done an impressive job of making big strides when it comes to getting the most out of his car.

Norris is the lead driver at McLaren and he was arguably responsible for Daniel Ricciardo's departure as the Australian just could not keep up. In all of this though, Norris' impatience with the team had been growing this season. Instead of making a leap toward the front of the grid, the team had taken a step back in terms of competitiveness.

It wasn't until the recent reversal of fortunes that Lando Norris sounded very confident about McLaren and his future with the team. In a recent chat with Sky F1, Norris did reveal that his impatient mind still does mental gymnastics over his future and where he should be.

“In the back of my mind, there’s that impatient game of, ‘do I stick it out for another few years, or is it time to look at something different?' “But the more we achieve things as we have done over the past few weeks, the more I’m very confident with the decision I made to stay until 2025, and the more confident I am that we can achieve our goals together in the future,” he said.

Lando Norris on how it is a cooler story to win with McLaren

Talking about the aim of winning with McLaren, Lando Norris admitted that this was what he wanted to do at the moment. The young driver also felt that it would be much cooler if he's able to go through the entire journey of first struggling with the team and now finding success.

“Of course. I want to win races with McLaren. I want to win in papaya, I want to win championships. I want to achieve my success and I want to achieve my goals with McLaren. That’s been my target since I’ve come here since I’ve entered Formula 1 with this team. I guess I’m a loyal guy from that point of view, that I’ve joined the team, they gave me a chance in Formula 1 and I want to deliver and achieve success for them," Norris explained.

“And I think it’s a cooler story at the same time, to go from where we were a few years ago – a team that was really struggling – to fighting back and being that first team to really come back from a long way and fight for championships and wins. I think it would be just a cool story to look back on in 10, 20 years,” he added.

Although it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Norris, it does appear that McLaren has earned his conviction, at least for the term.