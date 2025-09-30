Lando Norris takes a cheeky jab at Max Verstappen as he points out why the Red Bull star can race at Nordschleife ‘easily’

Max Verstappen’s return to the Nürburgring Nordschleife brought him instant success, and his exploits have drawn a reaction from Lando Norris. Just two weeks after securing the required licence to drive a GT3 car on the “Green Hell,” the four-time Formula 1 champion teamed up with Chris Lulham to win on debut in the ninth round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie.

Verstappen qualified third and grabbed the lead into the first corner. He gained a minute-long lead in the No. 33 Ferrari 296 GT3 before handing over to Lulham. Despite multiple late-race cautions that decreased the gap, Lulham crossed the line ahead of Ford and Aston Martin.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Lando Norris praised Verstappen’s win.

"I respect Max for going and doing such a thing," Norris said (via RN365). He’s in a much easier position to go and do those things. If he’s fighting for a championship, it probably wouldn’t look the best. But he’s in a position where he’s also won four championships."

Max Verstappen’s success comes in the midst of a late push in the F1 title fight. With seven races to go, he sits on 255 points, trailing McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri on 324 and Norris on 299. The Singapore GP could prove decisive, the only track on which the Dutchman has yet to win.

Max Verstappen (31 Ferrari 296 GT3) leads the 57th ADAC Barbarossapreis (Credits: Getty)

Lando Norris said he shares Verstappen’s desire to branch out into other categories, but noted the difference in timing.

"He has a bit of an easier time than maybe what me and Oscar do at the minute, but certainly in my future, I’ll go and do it," Norris said. "I have the same want and desire as Max to go and do other things, and just go do whatever I enjoy."

The focus now returns to the Marina Bay circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lando Norris eyes WEC 'with McLaren going to Le Mans' in the future

Lando Norris and McLaren CEO Zak Brown at Hungaroring (Credits: Getty)

Lando Norris has already participated in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2018 alongside Fernando Alonso and Phil Hanson. McLaren is now preparing a LMDh Hypercar entry for the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship, with CEO Zak Brown confirming their triple crown ambitions. This gives the 25-year-old, who has expressed his desire for long-distance racing, a clear pathway.

When asked about racing at Le Mans, in the RN365 interview, Norris said:

"I would love to. Zak spoke about it with McLaren going to Le Mans. I’m not going to be in Formula 1 forever. I want to go and do other things and live my life, try the things. Whether it’s Le Mans or Daytona or Sebring, whatever it might be, I want to go do all the things."

McLaren’s expansion across F1, IndyCar and endurance racing has been accelerated by new backing from Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings. For Lando Norris, that means opportunities outside the F1 garage are realistic when the time comes.

For now, though, his focus remains squarely on the championship battle with Piastri and Verstappen. McLaren can wrap up the constructors’ title with a podium finish in Singapore, needing only 13 points to get across the line.

