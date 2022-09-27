"His season's been easy"- Lando Norris takes a sarcastic jibe at Max Verstappen over his 2022 F1 season

In a recent interview with SkyF1, Lando Norris joked that Max Verstappen had an easy F1 season this year. He was asked about his views on the Red Bull driver. Even though the McLaren driver bantered about Verstappen's easy season, he commended him as well.

Lando Norris talked about how the Dutchman has been very impressive all season. One key thing that he talked about was the consistency over the weekend from the Red Bull driver.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



Lando Norris 🤝 Max Verstappen "He is one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula One!"Lando Norris 🤝 Max Verstappen "He is one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula One!" 🙌Lando Norris 🤝 Max Verstappen https://t.co/LdoqKLjdye

Norris remarked that Max Verstappen is always on the limit of the car and is more or less not leaving anything on the table. He said,

"His season's been quite easy. He should maybe have a go in our car and see what it's like. He's done amazing, very impressive, ofcourse. Very similar to Lewis Hamilton in previous years. When you have got a car that can deliver and can win races, he's the one taking the opportunities. He's beating his teammate everytime. It's impressive to see him day in day out, even in the FP1, FP2, and FP3 sessions, he's never under the limit, he's always pushing the limits. Even like FP1, first lap of the whole day, his laptimes are quicker than what we ever do in qualifying sometimes."

Lando Norris was quite complimentary of the Red Bull driver and termed him one of the most talented drivers ever to come into F1. He said,

"He's one of the most talented drivers ever to come into F1, one of the fastest. No doubt he's gonna win his second this year and most likely go on to win a few more in the coming years."

You have to be happy if you tick all the boxes: Lando Norris

Lando Norris was also questioned about not having the opportunity that the drivers in the front-running cars do. The McLaren driver was quite pragmatic in his thought process as he felt that these were the things he did not have control over. According to Norris, if he was achieving his goals over the weekend, he was happy with how things worked out in that case. He said,

"You have to, you can't do too much else. You can't really complain. I still have an opportunity in F1. I still feel like when I finish P6 or P7 sometimes I have driven the best race of my life, or did the best lap of qualifying and I'm P8 or P9. You have to realise that was your goal and your objective for the day. Have you done the best lap you could have done? Have you put everything together? If you have, that's what you've got to be happy with."

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @RedBullRacingEN



"In FP1, FP2, FP3 he's never under the limit, he's always pushing the limits. Even FP1, first lap of the day, his laps are quicker than what we do in qualifying sometimes. He's one of the most talented drivers ever.. one of the fastest"



[@SkySportsF1] 🗣 | Lando Norris on Max:"In FP1, FP2, FP3 he's never under the limit, he's always pushing the limits. Even FP1, first lap of the day, his laps are quicker than what we do in qualifying sometimes. He's one of the most talented drivers ever.. one of the fastest" 🗣 | Lando Norris on Max:"In FP1, FP2, FP3 he's never under the limit, he's always pushing the limits. Even FP1, first lap of the day, his laps are quicker than what we do in qualifying sometimes. He's one of the most talented drivers ever.. one of the fastest"[@SkySportsF1] https://t.co/hiNRvOcT3i

Norris is 7th in the F1 championship standings this season, right behind the drivers in the top 3 fastest cars on the grid.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far