Lando Norris tells McLaren after unsuitable 2022 F1 car: It is better to be quicker than comfortable

Lando Norris is hoping for an improvement from McLaren next season. The young British driver was able to score only one podium this season. This was a step back from the multiple podiums and a pole position scored by him last season.

Speaking about his expectations for the 2023 F1 season, Norris was hoping for better fortunes, saying:

"This year has been the furthest away from what I want. Last year was maybe a middle ground. This year we got further away from driving the car I feel like I want to drive or would suit me the most. At the end of the day, I always say give me the quickest car and I feel like I will be able to drive that rather than driving one that does suit me. It is easy to make a car that suits me but is not always quick."

He added:

"So as long they make the car as fast as possible, I am happy to drive whatever it is. It is better to be quicker than comfortable."

Lando Norris refuted claims that the car was designed to suit him, not Daniel Ricciardo

Lando Norris clapped back at suggestions that the McLaren was a car that was tailor-made for him and did not suit Daniel Ricciardo in any way. Since Daniel Ricciardo's departure, it has been suggested that the cars at McLaren did lean more toward Norris than the Australian.

Norris has, however, refuted these claims and said:

"It has not been designed or manufactured in one way to suit me more than Daniel. That is a fact. Other than a pink button on my steering wheel, that is the only thing. I think it is the recharge, one to stay away from. That is literally it. It is a car that has obviously had input from me because of my comments over the last few years but they have not designed and manufactured it to suit me by any means."

Lando Norris will team up with Oscar Piastri next season and it will be interesting to see how the two work together at McLaren.

