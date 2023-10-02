Lando Norris thanks sponsors for Ryder Cup action in Rome as he celebrates Team Europe’s win

Lando Norris had a remarkable time at the Ryder Cup as Team Europe romped home to victory, returning to the top. This was his first Cup as he mentioned in his social media post, thanking sponsors Hilton.

"My first ever Ryder Cup all thanks to @hilton. what a weekend and even better seeing Europe take the w #ad"

Expand Tweet

In a long break between the two F1 races in Japan and Qatar, the McLaren drivers had enough time to spend in the Ryder Cup over the weekend. Apparently, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also shared time playing a 'chipping challenge' on a miniature golf set that replicated the actual course. The Brit showed his skills, outscoring his teammate and winning the challenge by a large margin. He marked that it was a fun video for them to shoot, and of course, with Team Europe finishing at the top, the weekend was well spent for Lando Norris.

Expand Tweet

Lando Norris falsifies 'Red Bull building car specific to Max Verstappen' theory

Double world champion Max Verstappen is enjoying a season of utmost dominance at the top of the Formula 1 standings. He is growing inevitably close to taking his third consecutive world championship, which might happen during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend itself. Red Bull's RB19 seems to be a perfect fit for his driving; a little too perfect, so much that speculations of the team building a car specific to their driver's needs have been spreading.

It is apparent that when one of a team's drivers is dominating the grid and the other one fails to perform half as well for a long time in the season (Sergio Perez), it would be thought that the team is building a car specific to one of their drivers. However, as Lando Norris told RacingNews365, it is simply not possible for a team to build a car specific to one of their drivers, and it ultimately depends on the latter to bring the most out of a car.

"It’s not down to the team to just make a car design for a person. Maybe that's a perfect world. It’s our job to deliver no matter what the car is."

Lando Norris believes that is the 'job' of a driver to make a car perform to its maximum and if they fail to do so and their teammate is performing exceedingly well, then the blame is on the driver and not the car.

"I think this way, if I end up being slower than my teammates because of whatever reason, then I'm not doing a good enough job."

"It’s as simple as that. It's the driver's job. That's why we're here."