Lando Norris vented his frustration with his 2023 challenger, the MCL60, by reportedly punching a wall during pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Briton was reportedly unhappy with his team's progress heading into the 2023 season.

Norris uncharacteristically punched the wall in frustration whilst heading out of his team's garage, reportedly expressing his disappointment with the Woking-based team's progress so far in the new year.

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah Lando Norris basically showing how Netflix and Drive to survive is using F1 drivers radios in places not been said to attract people who were never interested in the sport by making sounds dramatic like some reality tv show . Lando Norris basically showing how Netflix and Drive to survive is using F1 drivers radios in places not been said to attract people who were never interested in the sport by making sounds dramatic like some reality tv show . https://t.co/Zu3qOBrSq1

The team finished behind Alpine F1 in 2022, losing out to the French team by 14 points last year. However, Daniel Ricciardo's dismal form was widely thought to be the reason behind the team's unsuccessful season.

This time around, the team seems to be nowhere on the timing charts, despite having hired F2 hotshot Oscar Piastri for the new year.

Will Buxton spoke about Lando Norris' act of frustration, saying:

“I actually saw him leave the garage and walk to the little driver’s room on the side and, very unlike Lando, he sort of punched the flimsy, makeshift wall as he walked through. It wasn’t going to knock the wall down but it was that little bit of frustration. You can tell it’s not quite right.”

It remains to be seen how the Woking-based team will solve their early woes in 2023.

Lando Norris could fight for wins in 2023, claims F1 analyst

Lando Norris could be fighting for his maiden race win in 2023 if McLaren can keep up with the best teams, claims former driver-turned-analyst Jolyon Palmer.

The 23-year-old Briton had a splendid 2022 season, finishing seventh in the drivers' standings, with his ability to compete any higher up the grid limited only by his car.

However, based on their woeful state in pre-season testing, the Briton has a steep hill to climb in 2023 if he wants to score his first victory in the sport.

In his most recent post-season column on F1's official website, Palmer praised Lando Norris for "another stellar season," writing:

"It was another stellar season for the McLaren driver, who barely put a foot wrong all campaign to finish comfortably best of the rest in the standings and almost single-handedly take the fight to Alpine in the Constructors’ Championship.”

Palmer hopes that the gap between the best teams and others will reduce next season and expects that that will help the McLaren driver have a realistic shot at his first win.

He wrote:

“The gap between the best and the rest was bigger than anticipated in 2022, something I hope will close up from next season to give more of the midfielders opportunities. But it was only Norris who managed a podium outside of the top three teams, with his drive to third in Imola."

Poll : 0 votes