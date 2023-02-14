Lando Norris on winning an F1 world title with McLaren: I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe in that

McLaren driver Lando Norris has stated that he still believes that he can win a championship with the British team despite being embroiled in midfield battles for the past couple of seasons.

Norris signed a long-term deal with McLaren last season that will see him drive for them until the end of the 2025 season. The team had promised the young star a title during his time with them but has failed to deliver.

The 23-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best drivers on the grid, is yet to win his first F1 race and is going into his fifth season with the team.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Lando Norris admitted that he still believes in McLaren's project and was keeping his chances of winning the title with them alive. He said:

"I still believe so. I wouldn't be here or wouldn't have signed such a long contract if I didn't believe in that. So it's still a big ask, we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of progress to make but I have faith in at least for 24', especially into 25', that I'll have much better chances than what I have now,"

He added:

"So it's a big ask, a lot of work to be done from my side to improve and from the team side. But I'm committed for the next few seasons so try and achieve that and I would love to achieve with the team more than anything,"

“This is my fifth year in Formula 1 and I’m hoping to carry positive momentum into the new season" - Lando Norris

Lando Norris also mentioned that he was looking forward to racing with the team and building on the positive momentum in his fifth year with the team.

Speaking to McLaren's official website, Norris said:

“The off-season has been good but I'm looking forward to getting back on track and behind the wheel of the MCL60 for the first time. The new car looks great, and everyone involved in the build has played an important role."

“This is my fifth year in Formula 1 and I’m hoping to carry positive momentum into the new season after a year of racing under the new era of regulations. It’s been a good challenge adapting to them and I feel that I’m in a positive position to keep on improving as a driver."

It will be interesting to see if Lando Norris can finally register his first win in F1 this season.

