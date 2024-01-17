Last Ferrari F1 world champion's son turns heads with his first run on the Maranello simulator

Former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen and his son Robin were spotted doing some simulator runs in Maranello. The Finn retired at the end of the 2021 season after over 20 years in the sport and remains the last man to win the Driver's title for Ferrari.

He achieved the feat in his first season with the Prancing Horses in 2007, having a successful initial three-year stint till 2009. He returned in 2014 and got his last win of his career at the 2018 US GP, which was his final year with Ferrari.

Kimi Raikkonen recently took to his Instagram handle to post about the new simulator at Maranello and also commented on the rapid speed of his son. He wrote in the caption:

“Great day with Robin at the @sim_maranello. Robin loved the feeling of real speed with the simulator and it for sure is good practice for the upcoming season.

"I also got to try the simulators and I am really impressed of the accuracy and feel of it. I was still a bit faster, but not for long, the boy is fast.”

Ferrari F1 driver speaks about his journey of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport

Charles Leclerc recently claimed that he had no idea he would eventually end up in F1 while he was grinding out in the junior categories.

Speaking with F1.com about his early racing days, the Ferrari driver said:

"Obviously when you are young, and you are in karting, F1 feels so far away that, for me, it was obviously not a given that I would finish in F1 one day. I think we knew that we were very fast because we were already competitive in karting and whenever we change categories, we will always be competitive – but it’s still such a long way off F1 that you don’t really imagine yourself in F1 yet.

“But it’s amazing. I mean I have really, really good memories. Other memories that are less good but became really good with time! You get older and you look back on moments that maybe you didn’t enjoy at the time that are very funny. It was good times.”

The sport is currently experiencing a golden period given the popularity, finances, and overall competitive nature of the drivers involved including Charles Leclerc. The Tifosi and Leclerc would hope that the duo can finally deliver on the promise and bring the title to Maranello after a long wait of over 15 years.