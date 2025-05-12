"Last name doesn't give you speed": Fans react to Sebastian Vettel endorsing Mick Schumacher's F1 return

F1 fans were left in disagreement as former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel endorsed Mick Schumacher for a potential comeback in the sport next year. The young German driver, who is the son of former seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, made his debut in F1 in 2021 but was dropped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season.

Ad

Schumacher was the reigning F2 champion in 2020 when he chose the American team, but failed to live up to expectations and scored points just twice in two years in F1. After his infamous Haas exit, he joined Mercedes as its reserve driver in the 2023 and 2024 seasons while also competing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

In his interview with Sport.de, former four-time F1 world champion backed Mick Schumacher to make a return to the sport with Cadillac and said:

Ad

Trending

“I wish him the best. We are obviously in contact, and I also heard how things ended for him in Formula 1. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he gets another chance, because I believe he can absolutely keep up with the others.”

“He is much more mature. And I think he’s doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. It would be nice if he gets a second chance in the Cadillac,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Sebastian Vettel's comments on X, with one fan claiming:

"Nope, last name doesn't give you speed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No offense, Mick's a nice chap, but he doesn't have it to be a successful F1 driver. He's not fast enough, not consistent enough. Ok, HAAS is no reference team. Still..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think a lot of F1 fans wanted Mick to be successful, but objectively, there is no reason to give him another chance," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Yeah but no, he's has no place in F1 but his surname," wrote a fan.

"Its insanely difficult to even get ONE chance in F1, wtf did he do to deserve a second one LMFAO, not to mention a team thats completely new should probably take a chance on drivers who arent going to cost them millions in damages…," reacted another.

Ad

"Bruh stfu, let him settle in WEC he'll do much better there," suggested another.

Mick Schumacher was also spotted at the launch of the Cadillac F1 team in Miami earlier in the month.

Mick Schumacher comments on attending the Cadillac F1 launch

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher admitted that he was present at the Cadillac F1 launch in Miami 'briefly' as he stated that he was present to 'just look around'.

Ad

Speaking with Sky Germany, the 26-year-old said of his future:

"I was there briefly and took a look around. The logo was presented, and it looked very nice - the Cadillac logo and Formula 1 underneath. A very exciting topic and an exciting project. Let’s see what happens next year,"

Mick Schumacher has been racing in the World Endurance Championship in the 2025 season and scored a podium in Spa recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More