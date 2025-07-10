Latest Ferrari update on Lewis Hamilton's availability for the much-anticipated test: Reports

Reports earlier had suggested that Lewis Hamilton would sit out Ferrari's private filming day at Mugello as Charles Leclerc was poised to get mileage on the new upgrade package. However, according to new reports, there has been a change in the scenario at the Maranello-based squad, as the Briton is now understood to be present at the private test to try out the new rear suspension.

Ad

The 40-year-old joined the elusive Scuderia over the winter break after spending a dozen years with Mercedes in his F1 career. While he arrived with the experience of winning seven world championships, the Briton's performance on track did not correlate with his previous success.

To further rub salt in his wounds, his much-younger teammate, Charles Leclerc, often dominated him week in, week out. But, this trend changed at the British GP, where Hamilton had a clear advantage over the Monegasque and gained 12 points at a race weekend when Leclerc brought none for the prancing horses.

Ad

Trending

Despite this, Ferrari was brought to light by an Italian publication to take on Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi for the rear-suspension test at Mugello. But, Autoracer views the situation differently, as it claims that Lewis Hamilton would be a part of the squad for a private test at the Ferrari-owned track.

This would supposedly help the Briton to get in some much-needed time behind the wheel of the SF-25 with the long-awaited rear-suspension upgrade.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton has been critical of the Ferrari SF-25 throughout the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton driving the Ferrari SF-25 at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari also brought a myriad of struggles for the seven-time champion. He had to adjust to a new powertrain, new brake characteristics, alongside a new team environment.

Ad

Moreover, he had been outpaced by Charles Leclerc in the first phase of the season, while all along Hamilton was playing catch-up. Though he finished ahead of the 27-year-old at the British GP, the Briton still complained about the car's characteristics, and said (via Formula 1):

"[It was a] difficult race, not a great one from my side. I did the best I could. As it showed there was plenty of mistakes out there and very, very tricky conditions, in really a very, very hard car to drive here – this car doesn’t like those conditions. Not ideal, but we got some points at least."

Ad

"The tyres [were] dropping off, the car doesn’t like low-speed corners, lots of understeer, and I started knocking out the left front and then just couldn’t keep up."

Hamilton sits sixth in the championship standings after 12 rounds of racing, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More