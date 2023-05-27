Latest Mercedes upgrades on W14 explained ahead of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes have unveiled a series of upgrades to their W14 challenger ahead of the highly-anticipated Monaco Grand Prix. Follow us along as we dwell into the latest advancements and modifications made by the German manufacturers.

The team's primary objective with these upgrades is to enhance overall downforce while providing a more consistent and stable platform for their drivers.

Beyond the noticeable visual changes to the sidepods, the Silver Arrows have implemented modifications to the front suspension and floor to achieve their goals.

Firstly, they made adjustments to the front suspension by lifting the top wishbone forward leg inboard pick-up. This alteration optimizes the positioning of the wishbone wake, resulting in improved onset flow into the sidepod.

Consequently, this enhances the car's cooling performance, a crucial factor in maintaining consistent performance throughout a race.

Secondly, the team made changes to the floor fences. By modifying the local load change in the fence camber, Mercedes increases the local load, which, in turn, improves the flow to the diffuser.

This adjustment is expected to generate more rear downforce, aiding stability and grip, particularly during high-speed corners.

Thirdly, Mercedes focused on improving the sidepod inlet. The introduction of a wide and high sidepod inlet helps optimize the flow to the floor edge.

This, in turn, increases the load on the floor and improves the flow to the rear corner. The additional floor load contributes to enhanced overall downforce, which is critical for maintaining traction and stability during acceleration and braking.

Furthermore, the German manufacturer made modifications to the sidepods and bodywork. By increasing the bodywork width, Mercedes achieves two objectives.

Primarily, it enhances local downforce, resulting in improved grip and cornering performance. Secondly, it improves the flow to the rear wing assembly and rear corner, further optimizing the car's aerodynamic efficiency.

The rear wing also underwent changes, specifically an increased camber of the rear wing flap. This adjustment leads to higher rear wing load, effectively reducing the pressure behind the car.

As a consequence, the increased rear floor load enhances stability and overall downforce, which aids in maintaining control at high speeds.

Lastly, the team added a second cascade of cake-tin winglets to the existing winglet array on the rear brake duct. This addition increases local winglet load and reduces the pressure behind the lower suspension legs, resulting in increased load on these components.

The improved load distribution contributes to enhanced stability and traction during braking and cornering maneuvers.

Will the latest upgrades prove to be crucial for Mercedes at Circuit de Monaco?

After a disappointing start to the season, Mercedes have been hard at work at their Brackley factory, aiming to improve the performance and stability of the car.

As the Monaco Grand Prix looms, the comprehensive upgrades to the W14 indicate the team's determination to reclaim their lost dominance in F1.

With a focus on improving downforce, stability, and aerodynamic efficiency, these modifications are expected to provide the Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton, who was awaiting these upgrades for quite a while, and George Russell with a competitive edge on the streets of Monte Carlo.

