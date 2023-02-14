Lawrence Stroll anticipates Aston Martin's progress this season - "When I get passionate, I win"

Aston Martin owner and chief executive Lawrence Stroll is excited about his team's progress this season. The Silverstone-based team placed seventh in the 2022 constructors' championship after another mediocre year in the sport.

This will be the sixth year under Stroll's ownership - a team that was rebranded as Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 season.

The Billionaire spoke about the team's brand-new facilities and personnel changes at the launch of their 2023 challenger, the AM23. The Canadian businessman also claims that he is very passionate about his team and that when he gets very passionate about something, he 'wins'.

Following Sebastian Vettel's departure from the sport at the end of last year, Stroll and Co. will have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at their disposal on a multi-year deal.

Speaking at the launch of the team's new car, Lawrence Stroll said:

“We already had 400 very talented people that punched above their weight before. We’ve basically doubled that headcount. And we’ve added this incredible facility, nothing like it in Formula 1 today.

"It’s state of the art and doesn’t compare to anything else that exists. So the passion comes from excitement. And when I get excited about something, I get very passionate, and when I get very passionate, I win.”

Aston Martin team boss believes Lawrence Stroll has the right to be 'demanding'

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack feels team owner Lawrence Stroll has the right to be demanding more from the British team thanks to his constant money injections. The team finished seventh in the constructors' standings at the end of 2022.

Lawrence Stroll is the primary benefactor of the British team and has claimed that the team will shortly aim for title wins. However, given their often dismal pace in 2022, fighting for title wins would remain a dream for the former Force India outfit.

As per Aston Martin chief Mike Krack, the Canadian billionaire has the right to ask the team uncomfortable questions by virtue of being its primary sponsor. Krack told the BBC:

“The financial means he has put into this team give him the right to be demanding, but he is not over-pressurising us."

Now with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at the team's disposal in 2023, the team hopes to be fighting at the front in the times to come.

To better their chances, Stroll has invested heavily into acquiring more experienced personnel to help his drivers along with developing a brand-new facility for the team in Silverstone. It remains to be seen if the team will find any more success in the coming season.

