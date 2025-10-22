Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin F1 team reportedly suffers $61 million loss in 2024 as hopes hinge on Adrian Newey revival

The Aston Martin F1 team has reportedly suffered a loss of around $61 million in 2024, as their hopes hinged on a 2026 revival led by Adrian Newey. This year's losses have now made a total loss of $252.5 million since Lawrence Stroll took over the team at Silverstone and rebranded it as a British company in 2021.

Reports from SportsPro have suggested that Aston Martin F1 has suffered a loss of $61 million in 2024. The team's revenue has risen to $374 million, while its cost of sales went up to $241.3 million.

While their performance on track has been up and down the last five seasons, the Silverstone-based outfit has reported a loss every single year since their debut in 2021.

These losses actually reflect the huge investments that owner Lawrence Stroll has made into the team in the hopes of becoming one of the top dogs in F1. The facilities at their factory have been touted as some of the best in the sport at the moment, and the team has made significant investments in personnel, which now includes the likes of Andy Cowell, Adrian Newey, and Enrico Cardile.

In July 2025, the F1 team was still valued at $3.3 billion after its parent company sold its minority stake for US$145.7 million, even amid the aforementioned losses.

While the team is not in crisis, trouble could start brewing if results don't start improving soon, especially amid the new F1 regulations in 2026. Aston Martin is hoping to see significant improvements next year, with Adrian Newey designing the car, which will be powered by a Honda engine.

Fernando Alonso shares worrying Aston Martin pattern after the US GP

Fernando Alonso at the US Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has shared a worrying pattern about the team after the US GP on Sunday. The veteran has claimed that their car gets increasingly worse as the race weekend progresses.

While speaking to the media after the race in Austin, Alonso explained that on numerous occasions this season, they have been at their quickest on Friday and at their worst by Sunday.

"It has happened a few times already this year that on Friday we are very fast, on Saturday we are half fast, and then on Sunday, we are struggling more. It’s good that it is only three days, the weekend. If not, on Monday we would be even worse," said Alonso, via Formula1.com.

"We need to understand why and we need to build the momentum in the last five races step-by-step and arrive in a strong position for Sunday," he added.

Fernando Alonso finished the US GP in 10th and grabbed one point for the team even amid a poor race. He was significantly helped by the fact that Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli were involved in a crash in front, which saw the former's race end, and the latter was relegated to the back of the field.

