"Leclerc's disappointment is also our disappointment" - Ferrari team boss claims 2022 F1 Monaco GP 'will serve as a lesson'

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has accepted that the team messed up Charles Leclerc's strategy at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. The Monegasque driver had a comfortable lead in the race and was cruising before the pitstop period when the team decided to bring him in for intermediate tires. Just 3 laps later, he was brought in again for slicks which resulted in him dropping down to fourth in the race.

After the race, Binotto admitted it was a miss on the team's part, saying something was definitely wrong if one loses the race after starting on the front row. He said:

“[Charles] Leclerc’s disappointment is also our disappointment. When you start first and second and lose the race in this way, sorry, it means there was some error, basically. Charles is right. If a driver finishes fourth something didn’t work out. There is some choice to review. We did something wrong, on at least a couple of occasions. We will analyze them. We underestimated the speed of the intermediate tyres. We should have stopped Charles a lap earlier or not stopped him at all. Leave him out, protect the position and send him directly on the dry tyres.”

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Thanks for your continuous support It hurts a lot. That’s it.Thanks for your continuous support It hurts a lot. That’s it. Thanks for your continuous support ❤️ https://t.co/WsXZNyoRzN

Binotto further said:

“It will serve as a lesson. We want to make up for it as soon as possible. We know the car is fine, the drivers are in good shape, but there are no smiles in the team – we are all disappointed. But without pointing the finger at anyone, this team wants to grow.”

Despite a disappointing finish at Monaco, Binotto claimed that results like these will serve as a lesson for the team. The Italian, however, conceded that while the car looks great on track and the drivers are doing a good job, the results aren't coming as expected.

We don't understand the passivity shown to Verstappen: Ferrari

While making his way out of the pits during the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, Max Verstappen spun his rear tires and appeared to have crossed the yellow line at the pitlane exit. While such an infringement is usually culpable of a penalty, the Red Bull driver didn't get any in the race.

Ferrari News @FanaticsFerrari Onboard of Max Verstappen and the yellow line.



This looks a bit more like an infringement. Onboard of Max Verstappen and the yellow line.This looks a bit more like an infringement. https://t.co/yeOJmYqh8i

After the race, the Ferrari boss was looking for an explanation as to why that happened. While talking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mattia Binotto said:

“I would also like to ask the FIA for some clarification. [Max] Verstappen crossing the yellow line is quite evident. When this has happened in the past, a five-second penalty was awarded. We don’t understand the passivity shown today.”

On a weekend where it appeared that Verstappen would lose the championship lead to Charles Leclerc, he was able to extend his lead by 3 more points over the Ferrari driver.

Edited by Anurag C