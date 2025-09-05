"LeCursed": F1 influencer's one-word reaction to Charles Leclerc being investigated for Red Flag infringement after F1 Italian GP FP1

F1 influencer Tommo McCluskey shared a one-word reaction highlighting Charles Leclerc's bad luck after the driver was investigated for a Red Flag infringement during the Italian Grand Prix FP1. The Ferrari man was on a fast lap and overtook a Sauber just as the red flags came out for gravel on the track.

Isack Hadjar's Racing Bulls went off track at the Ascari chicane during the free practice session at Monza, spewing gravel across the track and causing a brief red flag.

At this time, Charles Leclerc was on a quick lap and overtook a Sauber just as the Red Flag was displayed. The FIA Race Director noted the driver for a potential Red Flag infringement shortly after.

"Charles Leclerc has been noted for a red flag infringement as he overtook a Sauber after the session went red. He was on a flying lap and argues that he hit the brakes hard but couldn't slow down quickly enough"

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 Leclerc has been noted for a red flag infringement as he overtook a Sauber after the session went red. He was on a flying lap and argues that he hit the brakes hard but couldn't slow down quickly enough #F1 #ItalianGP

F1 influencer Tommo McCluskey shared his reaction to the incident on X with a single word, highlighting Leclerc's bad luck.

"LeCursed"

Tommo @TommoMcCluskey LeCursed

Thankfully for Leclerc, Race Control shortly shared that no further investigation would take place, meaning no penalties or fines were imposed on the driver or the Ferrari team.

The Tifosi also had something to cheer about during FP1 for the Italian GP as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set the pace, securing a 1-2 for the Italian team during the session. Williams' Carlos Sainz was third as reigning world champion Max Verstappen found himself in P4.

The 2024 Italian GP winner is hoping to recreate his underdog victory from last year, with Hamilton also looking to achieve a fairy tale first win for Ferrari at Monza. Both will be challenged by the McLaren drivers, with Hamilton starting Sunday's race with a 5-place grid penalty already.

Charles Leclerc shares why Italian GP is "very, very special"

Charles Leclerc arriving in the Monza paddock ahead of the Italian GP FP1 - Source: Getty

Ahead of the Italian GP, Charles Leclerc shared that the event was "very, very special" as a Ferrari driver. The driver also revealed that the Tifosi tend to sing the Italian anthem in his hotel room all the way from Thursday to Saturday.

Speaking to Formula 1's Lawrence Barretto, the 27-year-old shared what makes Monza as special as it is for him.

"Monza is very, very special. The craziness starts at night. The Tifosi were singing the Italian anthem underneath my room on Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night until midnight so that already makes you dream about a few things on the Sunday. It's a very special experience," said Leclerc.

"That's what's very, very special about Monza and that's what I love so much about it," he added.

Leclerc sits fifth in the 2025 drivers' standings ahead of the Italian GP amid an underwhelming season for Ferrari. He is also just coming off a DNF at the Dutch GP, where he was taken out by the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli. The same was the case with Hamilton, who crashed by himself on Turn 3 at Zandvoort.

