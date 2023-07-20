“Legal rocketship”: F1 fans react to Max Verstappen’s car being randomly selected for inspection post-British GP

Following his victory in the British GP, Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB19 was randomly selected for examination by the FIA, and all findings were found to comply with the 2023 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.

Random inspection of a race is a ubiquitous sight in Formula One. The FIA randomly chooses a finishing car from each race this season, subjecting it to more thorough inspections and analysis than usual, concentrating on specific concerns. The team and driver will be subject to the necessary penalties if anything is improper or doesn't comply with the FIA's sporting regulations.

This time, the championship leader car was chosen randomly, and FIA released a statement stating that Verstappen passed the random inspection. F1 fans reacted to Max's car being under inspection.

Some fans thought it was funny that the fastest car was "randomly" selected for an inspection.

Verstappen seems to be unstoppable this season after getting his sixth win in a row, making it eight wins in the 2023 season. He is leading the championship this season and is already 99 points clear of his teammate, Sergio Perez, who is second in the standings.

What exactly happened between Max Verstappen and Sven-Ole Haase during the iRacing Golden Toast sim racing Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is known to spread his free time in sim racing. The Dutch driver decided to participate in the iRacing Golden Toast Sim Racing GP. But he was disqualified from the race was his aggressive behavior on track.

During the GP setup in Spa, pole sitter Max Verstappen seemed to be pushed from behind by Sven-Ole Haase, forcing him to collide with Diogo Pinto of Team Redline. Verstappen and Pinto both spun as a result, ending their races. Verstappen, though, would not take it lying down and sought revenge immediately.

Max Verstappen, who was running third before the hit, tumbled down to ninth. He came behind Haase and hit him from the back, causing both drivers to spin into the tire barriers. When the footage was seen from Max's point of view, it was seen that he planned the hit beforehand. Thus he got disqualified from the sim racing.