Legendary Ferrari boss Jean Todt's partner Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history

Legendary former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt's partner Michelle Yeoh has made Oscar history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress award. The two have been together for nearly 20 decades.

Yeoh is only the second woman of color - after Halle Berry - to win the coveted award. She won the award for her role in the 2022 sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. Todt was present at the prestigious award ceremony, as he is often at such events, accompanying his partner.

Reflecting on his partner's success in a social media post, Todt wrote:

"Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey! So proud of Michelle who received the Oscar Academy Award of the best actress"

The Frenchman was crucial in helping the legendary Michael Schumacher win five world championships with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. The Maranello-based team was the dominant force in the early 2000s before being dethroned dramatically by Fernando Alonso in 2005.

The Scuderia could certainly use Todt's expertise in 2023 as they have once again found themselves deep in the mud. Charles Leclerc started off his 2023 campaign with a DNF in Bahrain, while Carlos Sainz finished a mediocre P4.

Charles Leclerc reaches out to upper Ferrari management

Following his disastrous start to the 2023 season at the Bahrain GP, Charles Leclerc has reportedly contacted Ferrari president John Elkann. The Monegasque driver was forced to retire from third place due to a reliability issue.

The incident has soured the current mood at Maranello. Charles Leclerc was comfortably in third place before being plagued by yet another reliability issue. Even before his DNF, the 25-year-old's pace was not on par with that of his 2022 title rival Max Verstappen.

To obtain reassurance for the future, the Scuderia driver reportedly contacted Elkann directly in Maranello in hopes of finding a solution to his problems. Leclerc was expected to surpass his second-place finish in last year's championship, but his performance seems to have deteriorated in 2023.

Meanwhile, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz performed better but was unable to claim a podium spot due to Fernando Alonso's rapid Aston Martin. Sainz could only achieve a fourth-place finish in the season's first race.

In contrast, Max Verstappen had a smooth ride. The Dutchman began the race in pole position and comfortably cruised to victory without encountering any significant difficulties.

It will be interesting to see how the season develops for the Maranello-based team.

